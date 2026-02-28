AAP’s next steps: A mega rally, ‘national role’ for Kejriwal

Riding on what he calls a historic verdict for party chief Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj tells Gayathri Mani about the party’s plans ahead, beginning with holding a mega rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1, and how will the court order strengthen AAP.

What is the party planning next?

On March 1, AAP is going to hold a mega rally at Jantar Mantar, in which our supporters will be joining us in large numbers to bless us and Arvind Kejriwal. The doctors and nurses who were removed from Mohalla Clinics and 10,000 bus marshals (who lost their jobs) will also be joining the rally. Kejriwal ji, along with senior leaders like Manish Sisodia, will raise issues on behalf of the conductors, bus marshals, doctors and pharmacists who will be coming wearing their uniforms. Arvind ji inke liye ladayi laden he (He has fought many battles for them).