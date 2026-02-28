AAP’s next steps: A mega rally, ‘national role’ for Kejriwal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Riding on what he calls a historic verdict for party chief Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj tells Gayathri Mani about the party’s plans ahead, beginning with holding a mega rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1, and how will the court order strengthen AAP.
What is the party planning next?
On March 1, AAP is going to hold a mega rally at Jantar Mantar, in which our supporters will be joining us in large numbers to bless us and Arvind Kejriwal. The doctors and nurses who were removed from Mohalla Clinics and 10,000 bus marshals (who lost their jobs) will also be joining the rally. Kejriwal ji, along with senior leaders like Manish Sisodia, will raise issues on behalf of the conductors, bus marshals, doctors and pharmacists who will be coming wearing their uniforms. Arvind ji inke liye ladayi laden he (He has fought many battles for them).
Arvind Kejriwal said he decided to stay quite till the court proved him innocent. Will he now be more visible in Delhi?
I think you will see Arvind Kejriwal more active in national politics now. It’s too early for Delhi (polls), so there’s plenty of time left… The shoes (Delhi CM) Rekha Gupta has to fill is huge. Right now, if Rekha Gupta ji handles us (issues taken up by AAP) that would be a big thing.
Will Kejriwal be visiting states where elections are nearing?
As of now, he will sit with his team and plan a roadmap.
How this verdict will strengthen the party?
The verdict matters a lot to the party cadre. It will definitely have a impact… Today, you can count on your fingers how many leaders can say that they are honest. There are some people who think that many leaders, councillors and workers, who used to ride a cycle earlier, have now started wearing coat and pant, their children are going to English medium schools and they are driving Defender and Fortuner.
But there are some people who know that he (Kejriwal) was an IRS officer, an IITian and even today, he is coming out of jail for the sake of people… BJP hatched a conspiracy on your credibility, which was your strength, and caused a dent… and did it very successfully.
Now, after this verdict, he has a larger than life image. People are spreading the word that this man has passed the test, he has returned after serving time in jail. No one in his home has been spared… including servants, faced raids, and nothing has been found.
Will AAP now go door-to-door to tell people about this verdict?
We have already started a campaign and sabhas at the mandal level across the city. We are holding 50-60 such sabhas and meetings since February 21. This will continue for a month. We have raised city-related issues. But now as this historic verdict has come, we will tell the people about this as well.
