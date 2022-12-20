Next on AAP’s horizon, Haryana and Rajasthan

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national ambitions have always been evident but getting the national party tag has now put the 2024 Lok Sabha and several state elections before that into sharper focus for the decade-old party.

While Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan are expected to go to polls in 2023, AAP is expected to focus only on the last two, sources said.

“Karnataka polls are scheduled earlier in the year and at present, we do not have the kind of organisation there that we would like. Contesting elections in states where there are shortcomings at an organisational level is only going to harm us, so we may not contest at all, or may not put a lot of energy in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh either,” said an AAP leader.

The focus, instead, is expected to be in Haryana and Rajasthan, where Gujarat-like campaigns are on the cards.

“Both these states are affected by Delhi. Haryana, in fact, is sandwiched between two AAP-ruled states and people are constantly exposed to the work done by AAP here, as well as what is being done in Punjab. A lot of people who work in Delhi are also from Haryana. All these things automatically give us an edge in the state. We will go into the Haryana Assembly polls full-steam,” said a senior AAP leader.

“In the case of Rajasthan, we have an opportunity like in Punjab. There, the Congress is divided into Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions. This was the situation in Punjab too when the Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh factions were at loggerheads. The difference between BJP and Congress is that BJP has its cadre-based vote no matter who is at the helm. In the case of Congress, the vote shifts based on who the leader is. This is going to help us,” the leader added.

But will AAP contest Lok Sabha polls as it did in 2014? It is unlikely, sources said.

In 2014, the party contested its first Lok Sabha poll, fielding candidates in over 400 seats. “At the time, the decision was more about getting eyeballs. Arvind Kejriwal ji contested against the PM from Varanasi. Other leaders took on established leaders. In 2019, we had decided that we will contest on a smaller scale. A lot of focus was on forming an alliance with Congress in Delhi. While it is too early to talk about alliances over the next year and a half, our Lok Sabha campaign will be more focussed and clinical this time, using the advantages we have gained in certain regions,” said a source.

At present, AAP has no MP in the lower house.

Some leaders also think that building strength in states is a better route before jumping into the fray in the national elections.

“We have seen that focussing on states and building from thereon has given us benefits. It also has a more lasting impact. We now have a very methodical person — Sandeep Pathak — at the helm of organisation-building affairs in the party. Earlier, all of this was being coordinated with Kejriwal ji with leaders in charge of states. With Sandeep Pathak being in charge of states and the organisation, we can expect him to work with Kejriwal to create more robust systems on the ground,” the leader said.