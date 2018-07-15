AAP MP tweets accident video, calls police ‘insensitive’

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Saturday tweeted a video of an alleged road accident, in which one man died, saying that it showed the “insensitivity” of the Delhi Police.

Singh shared the video of the injured victim while some police personnel and witnesses allegedly stood around. He wrote in Hindi: “Akash… died in extreme pain as police and passersby did nothing. This sad and painful incident reflects the insensitivity of the Delhi Police and passersby.”

The police said the incident took place on July 11 and the man was taken to RML Hospital in time. The video was shot after the man was rescued by police from under the wheels of a car, police said, adding that he was dragged for a few metres after being hit.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App