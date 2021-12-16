AAP MP Sanjay Singh booked for ‘insulting tricolour’

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been booked for allegedly “insulting the Tricolour” during a party procession in Ghaziabad.

According to police, Singh held a tiranga yatra in support of a party candidate ahead of the UP assembly elections on Sunday. A complaint was later filed by the Hindu Yuva Vahini against him.

“We received a photograph and a complaint alleging that there was a violation of the national flag code during a rally held in the Loni area. Prima facie it appears that there is merit to the allegations, which will be investigated further,” said an officer from Loni Border police station.

Singh told The Indian Express: “This is the 19th case that has been filed against me. BJP has always had a problem with the Tiranga Yatra. They have earlier filed a case of sedition against me. Let them investigate. For us, it is a matter of pride to carry the tiranga and the yatra will not stop no matter what.”

The FIR has been filed under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.