AAP MLAs stage protests against MCD’s ‘garbage mismanagement’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Friday staged protests in several constituencies against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its ‘garbage mismanagement’. With MCD polls likely in December, AAP has made sanitation a key poll plank.

AAP MLAs Atishi, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Mahendra Yadav along with workers gathered at garbage dumping sites in their respective constituencies and raised slogans against the BJP.

Atishi, the Kalkaji MLA, alleged that the BJP’s MCD was building a landfill near Govindpuri Metro station. “Garbage is being dumped by BJP’s MCD at the site for a month, causing a garbage mountain to be built here. BJP’s MCD wants to let the people of Kalkaji and Govindpuri die in the garbage, they don’t care for their lives.”

She claimed the AAP exposed their plan following which the MCD sent trucks to clean the garbage overnight. “The BJP’s incompetence is out in the open; they will no longer be able to clean up the misdeeds of 15 years,” she said.

Atishi also alleged that the BJP wants to develop 16 more landfill sites across the national capital and turn the city into a “dumping ground”.

AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh said, “This is a protest against BJP’s 15 years’ of failed rule in the MCD. The time has now come to remove it from the MCD…”

A senior MCD official, however, said: “There is no plan to build a landfill near Govindpuri Metro Station. With regard to clearing garbage in the night, this is a normal process.”

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the Ghazipur landfill site and asked people to give the party a chance and it will flatten the garbage mountains in the next five years.