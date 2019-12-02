AAP MLAs at Taimoor Nagar event: ‘Need support of Gujjars… will address all your needs’

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the event Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) CM Arvind Kejriwal at the event Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Three AAP MLAs, in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, made a direct pitch to the Gujjar community to support it in the upcoming Assembly polls during an event Sunday, where the widow of Rupesh Basoya, who was killed by drug peddlers last year, was handed over a job contract.

Addressing the largely Gujjar gathering in the densely populated Taimoor Nagar, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan said the AAP’s support base among the community is a little weak, and the party was ready to do whatever it takes to win their support. Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal and Tughlakabad MLA Sahi Ram seconded Khan.

“We are working for every community, we are not spreading hatred. I want the Gujjar community to support us like every other community. We will address all your needs, like we addressed the sewer issue in the area through a Rs 107-crore project… We will form the government again but that will be incomplete without your support,” he said.

Basoya, a Gujjar, was vocal against the drug menace in the area. He was killed by miscreants, who had allegedly come to buy drugs, outside his residence when he was playing with his two children in September last year. Police made four arrests in the case.

Basoya’s wife Mona has been given a job in the Waqf board, of which Khan is the chairman. The government also helped his two children get admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya, apart from providing assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

Many community elders shared the dais with Kejriwal, who called himself their “elder son, elder brother”. He urged people to come up and share their grievances with the government without any hesitation.

“A few days ago, a few members of the community came to thank me. I told them they don’t need to thank me but themselves for voting a honest party to power five years ago. Till a few years ago, I used to live like you, which has not changed. I had a small flat in Kaushambi. I know the amount of effort that goes into paying power, water bills, funding education, health care.

“I consider the entire Delhi to be my family and I’m the elder brother of this family. It’s usually the elder brother’s responsibility to pay bills and meet other expenses. Today, about 60-70% Delhi is getting zero electricity bills. We have made treatment in mohalla clinics free…,” said the CM.

