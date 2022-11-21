AAP MLA roughed up in fight over MCD poll ticket distribution

AAP MLA from Matiala, Gulab Singh, was beaten up, allegedly by party workers, in his office on Monday. A video purportedly shows a heated discussion in a room, with several people surrounding Singh, who is seated. A man can be heard asking others to catch hold of him. The one minute and a half video then shows a man trying to grab the MLA’s collar and a woman hitting him. Several people throw things, including a bunch of papers, at him. Singh then runs from the room and is punched and slapped several times before he escapes.

According to Singh’s aide, the commotion took place during the MLA’s meeting, where several people were angry over the distribution of tickets ahead of MCD polls.

Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

BJP’s Delhi unit shared the video on Twitter and claimed the MLA was beaten up by party workers over allegations that he sold tickets. AAP had not responded to the violence or the allegations so far.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Branch had arrested Model Town AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi’s brother-in-law, personal assistant and their associate for allegedly collecting money in return for MCD tickets. The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 90 lakh from AAP member Gopal Khari for a ticket for his wife. However, his wife wasn’t selected and he was then approached by the accused to return the amount, ACB officials said.

On Monday, BJP released a “sting video” that allegedly showed AAP leaders demanding Rs 80 lakh from an aspirant. AAP, however, said the video proved that AAP tickets for elections are not on sale.

“Since the demand for tickets is high, a few people have started to act like brokers and are trying to take advantage of the situation,” said senior party leader Dilip Pandey.