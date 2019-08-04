Delhi: AAP MLA heckled while inspecting ration shop

AAP MLA Pankaj Pushkar was allegedly heckled Saturday during the inspection of a ration shop, which has been under the scanner of the Food and Supplies Department over alleged irregularities since 2015, in North Delhi’s Nehru Vihar. Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain was also present during the incident.

As per records of the food department, the licence of Fair Price Shop (FPS) 5509 was cancelled in March 2015 over a number of violations. The cancellation was revoked two months later as it was done without issuing notice. However, in another surprise inspection of the shop in October 2017, the department found more violations, including an excess stock of 41 kg of wheat.

When Hussain and Pushkar went to inspect the shop, the person running the FPS allegedly heckled the Timarpur MLA. The licencee of the shop is one Savita, however, it is managed by her brother Sanjay Chawla.

As per the department’s records, in 2015, the shop’s licence had been cancelled when it emerged that Savita had leased her contract to Chawla, in violation of norms. In her appeal, she said her brother was managing the shop as she was a cancer patient.

Pushkar alleged the involvement of “ration mafia” in the incident. The MLA has named three persons, including Chawla, in the complaint. A video clip of the incident shows a man hurling abuses at Pushkar and activist Devesh Patel, who was also with him, and levelling allegations of extortion against them. As Pushkar urges Hussain to intervene, a woman slaps Patel and the group is forced to leave the spot.

DCP (North) Nupur Prasad said, “ Necessary legal action is being taken. A non-cognizable report has been registered.”