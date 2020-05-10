AAP MLA Jarwal held in connection with doctor’s suicide last month

Prakash Jarwal. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Prakash Jarwal. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

The Delhi Police has arrested Aam Aadmi Party’s Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar in connection with the suicide of a doctor in South Delhi last month. “The two have been arrested under IPC sections of extortion, abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The arrest comes a day after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Jarwal and Nagar, a senior police officer said. If an NBW is issued, police can arrest the accused if anticipatory bail is not granted by the court.

On Saturday afternoon, Jarwal and Nagar were detained for questioning from Rohini around 4 pm, and by evening, they had been arrested in the suicide case, filed at Neb Sarai police station.

Two days before the arrest, Jarwal’s father and brothers had been questioned by the police.

On the arrest, an AAP spokesperson said, “The law will take its own course.”

Dr Rajender Singh, 52, had committed suicide at his residence on April 18. Police have said a purported suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which he allegedly blamed Jarwal and Nagar for “harassing” him and his family over his water supply business. In the purported note, he held them responsible for his death and accused Jarwal of extortion, police said.

His son, Hemant, too alleged that his father was being harassed by Jarwal and Nagar. He submitted a complaint against them at Neb Sarai police station on April 18, after which a case was registered under various IPC sections. Singh used to own a clinic in the area and also supplied water through a tanker.

On April 19, Jarwal, in a statement, denied all allegations: “I haven’t met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months. I am ready to cooperate with the police in any kind of investigation.”

On Saturday, DCP Thakur said, “We have arrested the accused on the basis of evidence collected and inquiry conducted. We also have the suicide note where the deceased mentioned their names.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.