Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

AAP MLA Haji Yunus says his car was attacked, Delhi police said case of road rage

Yunus took to Twitter and posted a video of the Scorpio car and alleged that five men in it intercepted his car and misbehaved with his family members. He also tagged the Police Commissioner and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

MLA Yunus told The Indian Express that his son was returning home along with his sisters from Ramesh Park when the incident took place on Wednesday night. (Twitter/@HajiYunusAAP)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Mustafabad Haji Yunus Friday alleged that miscreants attacked his car, in which his son and daughter were travelling in North-East Delhi’s Shastri Park Chowk. The Delhi Police, in their preliminary investigation, found that it appears to be a case of road rage and an argument broke out between both the parties over the issue of ‘overtaking’.

An FIR has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused.

MLA Yunus told The Indian Express that his son was returning home along with his sisters from Ramesh Park when the incident took place on Wednesday night.

“Five men travelling in a white Scorpio allegedly intercepted my son’s car and misbehaved with all the family members. It is not the first time we are coming across a similar experience. Last month, some unidentified miscreants had attacked his car. This time also, I was their target. But found my son,” he alleged.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Yunus on August 26 posted a video of the car of the miscreants, and alleged that five men travelling in a Scorpio car waylaid his car and misbehaved with his family members. He also tagged the Commissioner of Police and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and sought their immediate attention.

The Delhi Police in its Twitter handle asked Yunus to send them his contact details and the place of occurrence, almost 11 hours after the incident.

DCP (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said initial investigation has revealed that it was a case of road rage and they are probing the case. “On August 24, around midnight, an incident was reported at Shastri Park police station wherein some men, who were inside a white Scorpio car had heated arguments with the MLA’s son Mohd Unesh near Shastri Park Chowk. There was no manhandling and scuffle between both the parties. At the time of incident MLA Hazi Yunus was not present in the car. We have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (threatening) and 34 (involvement of more than one accused),” he said.

The officer said that efforts are on to trace the accused. “We have found that the vehicle belongs to a person from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, All the accused will be arrested soon.”

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:08:08 pm
