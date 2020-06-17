AAP’s Atishi tests positive for Covid-19, third Delhi MLA to get coronavirus

AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra) AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

“Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, “Get well soon Atishi, recover soon from Corona.”

Atishi, who represents Kalkaji assembly constituency, was tested on Tuesday and her report came positive on Wednesday, PTI quoted party sources as saying. She is currently under home quarantine.

She is the third MLA from Delhi to have tested positive for Covid-19 – the other two being Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also hospitalised on Monday night after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen levels. However, he tested negative for Covid-19. He has been tested again today.

