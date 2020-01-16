AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says low key campaign in light of protests

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested on Sunday. (Source: File Photo) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested on Sunday. (Source: File Photo)

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, who is eyeing a second term from the Okhla seat, announced Wednesday that he will lead a low key campaign in the area, in view of the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar against CAA and NRC.

Khan is among the five Muslim candidates fielded by the AAP for the upcoming assembly election. AAP has pointedly stayed away from the protests against the new citizenship law.

“There are ongoing protests against CAA and NRC — two black laws — across the country. There are two protests in my area, one in Shaheen Bagh and the other at Jamia… I have decided that as long as the Shaheen Bagh protests continue, I will not take out roadshows, bike rallies or hold any public meeting,” Khan said in a video message.

The Okhla MLA added that he will also quietly file his nomination papers, taking not more than “three-four people” along.

“We will distribute pamphlets urging people to come out in large numbers and vote, whichever party they want to vote for,” said Khan.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal have voiced his opposition against CAA, terming it a “dangerous bill”. The AAP also voted against the law, when it was introduced in the Parliament as a Bill.

Women have been on a sit-in over the last one month.

