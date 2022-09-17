AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s close aide arrested on charges of Arms Act

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan’s close aide was arrested Saturday after one unlicensed pistol along with live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

This comes a day after the AAP MLA was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with a two-year-old case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

“After the ACB’s raid at some locations connected with MLA Amanatullah Khan, three FIRs have been registered on Friday. One FIR lodged against Hamid Ali, a close aide of MLA in an Arms Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South-East, Esha Pandey.

“One illegal weapon along with some live cartridges were recovered from his house and he was arrested in this case,” she added.

The DCP further said the second case was registered against one Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, a resident of Jogabai extension, in connection with the Arms Act.

“A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his possession. He is evading arrest. The third case was registered of obstructing the raiding party of the ACB in discharge of government work. Those involved are being identified,” Pandey added.

ACB chief Madhur Verma said “four locations were searched by our teams” from the inputs received “while questioning MLA Amanatullah” and on the basis of information developed.

Advertisement

“From these locations, around Rs 24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons along with cartridges and ammunition have been recovered. In one of the locations, just outside Amanatullah’s residence, the search team consisting of an ACP was attacked by the relatives and other known persons of Amanatullah and they also caused obstruction in discharge of government duty to the ACB officers,” said Verma.

“Two FIRs have been registered by our team in South-East District pertaining to recovery of illegal weapons and one FIR relating to manhandling of the police party by the relatives of Amanatullah,” he added.