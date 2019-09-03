AAP MLA Alka Lamba meets Sonia Gandhi, sparks buzz on joining Congress

AAP MLA Alka Lamba, who earlier this month announced her resignation from the party’s primary membership and contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as an independent candidate, met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday, triggering a buzz that she might join back her parent party.

Calling Gandhi a tall leader of secular ideology, Lamba said she discussed issues regarding the current situation of the country.

“Sonia Gandhi is not only the Congress chief but also the UPA chairperson and a tall leader of secular ideology. Discussion with Sonia Gandhi on current affairs was long due. Today, got a chance to discuss all issues with her. In politics, such interactions have been going on and must continue,” Lamba tweeted after meeting Gandhi at her residence.

Lamba lost favour with the party leadership after she held AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accountable for the Lok Sabha poll debacle. The row became public after she was removed from the party’s official WhatsApp groups. Lamba had then announced she would leave the party next year.

Lamba had said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasions. “My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully, you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you,” the Chandni Chowk MLA had said in a tweet earlier this year.

Lamba had also refused to campaign for AAP in the Parliamentary elections and even refrained from participating in Kejriwal’s roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during an event.

In April, Lamba had got embroiled in a Twitter spat with Saurabh Bharadwaj, who taunted her to resign from the party. She had first hit a rough patch with the AAP when she objected to the party’s decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna.