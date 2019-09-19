AAP MLA Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly on grounds of ‘defection’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba was Thursday disqualified from the Delhi Legislative Assembly on grounds of defection.

Acting on a petition filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified Lamba, who represented the Chandni Chowk constituency, from the Assembly. A press release from his office read, “Alka Lamba has become subject to disqualification under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. That the disqualification of Alka Lamba takes effect from 06.09.2019.”

On September 6, Lamba joined the Congress, months after she had a fallout with the AAP leadership over a Delhi Assembly resolution last December on stripping former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of his Bharat Ratna over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The AAP, which was then in talks with the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, later claimed the resolution was never passed. Lamba claimed she was targeted by the party for opposing the resolution.

In April, Lamba engaged in a Twitter spat with Bharadwaj, who had taunted her to resign from the party. She had refused to campaign for the party and had refrained from participating in Kejriwal’s roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car. Following the spat, she had addressed a crowd outside Jama Masjid and said the party was demanding her resignation.

Lamba lost favour with the party leadership after she held Kejriwal accountable for the Lok Sabha poll debacle. The row became public after she was removed from the party’s official WhatsApp groups. She had also shared a screenshot of it on her Twitter handle.