Delhi: AAP meeting to discuss statehood issue

Delhi CM Kejriwal with members of his Cabinet (Files) Delhi CM Kejriwal with members of his Cabinet (Files)

The Aam Aadmi Party once again reiterated the demand of statehood for Delhi, days after CM Kejriwal ended his sit-in protest at the L-G’s residence. AAP Delhi convener and senior leader Gopal Rai said that in the past three years, Delhi’s status as an “incomplete” state had created “obstacles” in its “rate of progress”. “The situation is such that people of Delhi vote like other states, but even after being independent India’s capital for so many years, it doesn’t have the same rights as other states,” he said. Rai announced AAP would organise a ‘mahasammelan’ on July 1, while conducting a door-to-door campaign to collect over 10 lakh signatures which would be forwarded to the PM.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App