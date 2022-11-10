AAP sets up ‘war room’ to monitor MCD poll campaign

With in-charges across wards, districts and Lok Sabha constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party inaugurated its ‘war room’ for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The ‘war room’, located at the party’s headquarters, was inaugurated by AAP Delhi state convenor and cabinet minister Gopal Rai. It will be manned by heads of 10 different activities that will be monitored from there.

“There are jansamvaads happening in more than 13,500 booths across Delhi. Their scheduling and listing of speakers and other activities are being monitored from here. Secondly, in an election, the most important thing is nominations. We are forming a large team of lawyers. Along with a central team, there are lawyers being designated in each Assembly constituency, so that nominations can be filed successfully in all 250 constituencies. Thirdly, a permission team has been formed for the election commission, to take permission for various activities. Fourth, the monitoring of the activities of our star campaigners will be done from here. Social media and media monitoring will also be done. After candidate nominations, they will also be given different tasks in the campaign, and those will also be managed from here. Along with that, booth and logistic management will be coordinated from here. The last task is monitoring the buzz campaign in different areas, in crossroads and public places,” said Rai.

He said that seven Lok Saba constituency-wise in-charges, 40 district-wise in-charges, and 250 in-charges in every ward will be connected to the war room.

On Thursday, Rai also criticised the ‘vachan patra’ which the Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and MP Manoj Tiwari released.

“It seemed as if the AAP has been in charge of MCD for 15 years and they (BJP) were sitting in the Opposition, and saying what all AAP has not done all these years. I have said this before, the BJP has no agenda going into these MCD elections,” he said.