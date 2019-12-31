AAP Lok Sabha candidate Guggan Singh jumps ship to return to BJP: Felt suffocated

(From left) BJP leaders Pravesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari, Guggan Singh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and MP Vijay Goel, Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) (From left) BJP leaders Pravesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari, Guggan Singh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and MP Vijay Goel, Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Guggan Singh, AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from North West Delhi constituency, joined the BJP Monday and is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Bawana.

Singh, a prominent Dalit face of the saffron party in Outer Delhi, had quit the BJP in 2017 after he was denied a ticket in the Bawana bypoll and joined AAP. He was defeated by BJP’s Hans Raj Hans by over 5.9 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

“After I joined AAP, I found that the head of AAP has no respect for his MLAs. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called his MLAs tuchhe vidhayak (lowly MLAs). So I decided to return to the BJP. I was feeling suffocated in AAP. I was not able to face my family members. I appeal to others that the mistake I have committed should not be repeated by them,” said Singh, who joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders at its Pant Marg office.

According to party sources, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel played an instrumental role in bringing Singh back to the party. Though Singh maintained that he joined the party unconditionally, sources said he would be the party’s candidate from Bawana.

Singh won from Bawana in the 2013 Assembly elections. In the 2015 Assembly polls, he lost to AAP legislator Ved Prakash — a former BJP leader who switched sides ahead of the Assembly polls, and went back to the BJP in 2017.

“BJP would have won the 2017 Bawana bypoll if we would have given the ticket to Guggan. I had always maintained that we should never have allowed him (Singh) to go. We have a cadre vote which is fixed. But when people like Singh join the party, a floating voter base also comes in… which, many times, decides the winners and losers,” said a senior BJP leader.

According to AAP sources, Singh was being considered for a ticket but was not assured one. “His actions over the past few days, including speaking against a few MLAs, was perceived as a problem,” a party leader said.

Asked about his departure from the party, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said people keep joining and leaving political parties during the election season for tickets.

