AAP-LG standoff LIVE Updates: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against sit-in protest

Even as the IAS AGMUT association said it was open to “formal discussions” with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to mitigate the crisis, the AAP chief continued with his sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office, which entered its ninth day on Tuesday. The bureaucracy on Monday welcomed Kejriwal’s statement that he will ensure “safety and security” of all officers but the AAP has put the onus of mediating a truce on the L-G. On Tuesday, the Delhi CM lamented that during the eight days of his protest, Baijal could not even spare eight minutes to meet him.

“Eight days of wait to meet Hon’ble LG. Dy CM and UD minister shifted to hospital due to bad health. Hon’ble LG could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today,” Kejriwal tweeted. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the party would start a signature campaign on Tuesday on the issue and get 10 lakh letters signed and send them to PM Narendra Modi. “A much bigger rally will be taken out,” he said.

