AAP-LG standoff LIVE Updates: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against sit-in protest

Even as the IAS AGMUT association said it was open to “formal discussions” with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to mitigate the crisis, the AAP chief continued with his sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office, which entered its ninth day on Tuesday. The bureaucracy on Monday welcomed Kejriwal’s statement that he will ensure “safety and security” of all officers but the AAP has put the onus of mediating a truce on the L-G. On Tuesday, the Delhi CM lamented that during the eight days of his protest, Baijal could not even spare eight minutes to meet him.
“Eight days of wait to meet Hon’ble LG. Dy CM and UD minister shifted to hospital due to bad health. Hon’ble LG could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today,” Kejriwal tweeted. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the party would start a signature campaign on Tuesday on the issue and get 10 lakh letters signed and send them to PM Narendra Modi. “A much bigger rally will be taken out,” he said.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray waded into the row between AAP and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said the happenings in Delhi were not good for democracy and the elected government should be allowed to function without any hindrances. Sena leaders said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday to apprise him about the situation in Delhi.
Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh will address a press conference at 12 noon today. Meanwhile, senior advocate Indira Jaising lashed out at the LG for the crisis in Delhi. "The LG claims he alone has disciplinesry powers over IAS officers, why dies he not use them now??"
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who along with deputy CM Manish Sisodia went on a hunger strike last week, was also discharged from hospital on Tuesday. Jain was admitted to LNJP hospital on Sunday night after his condition had deteriorated.
SC declines urgent hearing on plea to declare sit-in by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional. Plea against sit-in by Delhi CM would be listed for hearing after summer vacation, reported PTI.
The political and constitutional crisis over the powers of the Delhi government is not just a small drama being enacted in Lutyens' Delhi. It is an ominous sign for Indian democracy and its institutions. It is also a story of how a sordid pettiness and politics of recrimination can so easily subvert institutions, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta.
Meanwhile, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who attended a DDA meeting that was chaired by the LG on Tuesday, said Baijal vehemently refused to entertain any discussion on the present crisis that has gripped Delhi. Tweeting picture of him at the LG's office, Bharti said he would wait inside Raj Niwas until Baijal responded on the matter. "Lt governor vehemently refused to entertain any discussion on situation leading to dharna of Honble CM and three ministers in LG house for over 8 days," Bharti tweeted.
Today morning, Manish Sisodia said he was "recovering fast" and would try and resume work. "Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only," he tweeted.
Welcome to our live blog. Even though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began his sit-in protest at the LG's office along with three of his Cabinet colleagues, which entered its ninth day on Tuesday, two of them - deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain - were hospitalised after they went on an indefinite hunger strike. On Monday, Sisodia was rushed to LNJP around 3 pm, after ketone levels in his urine spiked and his blood sugar levels dipped. ANI reported that Sisodia has been discharged from LNJP hospital.