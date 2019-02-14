AAP vs L-G power tussle LIVE: SC bench split on whether Delhi govt has powers over serviceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/aap-lg-power-tussle-live-updates-supreme-court-verdict-delhi-kejriwal-centre-5583089/
AAP vs L-G power tussle LIVE: SC bench split on whether Delhi govt has powers over services
AAP vs L-G power tussle LIVE updates: In July 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the court had laid down broad parameters for governing the national capital, which has witnessed a turf battle between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government.
AAP vs L-G LIVE UPDATES: The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split judgment on the tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government on the regulation of services in the national capital. Due to the differing opinions between Justice Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan, the case will be heard by a larger bench.
In July 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the court had laid down broad parameters for governing the national capital, which has witnessed a battle for turf between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government. The apex court had ruled that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) has no “independent decision-making power” and that he has to take decisions on the advice of the Cabinet.
After this, on September 19, the Centre had told the apex court that administration of Delhi cannot be left to the Delhi government alone and emphasised that it has an “extraordinary” position by virtue of Delhi being the country’s capital. On the other hand, the Delhi government on October 4, told the apex court that it wanted its petitions relating to governance of the national capital be heard soon as it did not want “stalemate to continue in administration”. The bench had reserved its verdict in the case on November 1, 2018.
Watch: What the Supreme Court had said in July last year
Live Blog
Supreme Court will give the verdict on Delhi govt-LG power tussle today. Follow LIVE updates
Larger SC bench will take a call on services as there is difference of opinions among judges
So now a larger Supreme Court bench will take a call on services since there is a difference of opinion among the two judges about it.
Justice Bhushan differs on services
Justice Ashok Bhushan says, "On services- entry 41, list 2 is not available with GNCTD. There is no occasion to arise that executive power is given to GNCTD.
AAP vs L-G power tussle LIVE: What the judges are saying
SC judgement by Justices AK Sikri & Ashok Bhushan on LG VS Delhi Govt: Justice Sikri: all officers of Joint Secy rank and above can be appointed by LG. Rest, file to be routed through Delhi Govt. Justice Bhushan has a different view. Both judges in agreement that centre will have control over ACB. Also holds the appropriate government as regards to the commission of inquiries act will be the Centre.
Power to appoint Public Prosecutor lies with GNCT Delhi: Justice Sikri
Justice Sikri also said that the power to appoint Public Prosecutor lies with GNCT Delhi.
Transfer of certain grade officers will fall under LG's jurisdiction while others will fall under NCT of Delhi: Justice Sikri
Justice A K Sikri says, "Transfer of certain grade officers will fall under LG's jurisdiction while others will fall under NCT of Delhi. Anti-corruption branch- on this issue, if we go by the historical perspective, and the issue is only for central government employees, it is under list entry 1,2 of list 2, hence notification of central government is perfectly in order. Commission of enquiry-- going by the provisions of the general clauses act, the appropriate government, in this case, will be the central government. HC order on this point is upheld." "Electricity board- we have held that this power lies with GNCTD," he said.
Difference of opinion on certain aspects between the two judges
Justice AK Sikri says there is a difference of opinion on certain aspects between the two judges on the Bench. On transfer of bureaucrats, AK Sikri J holds that certain grade officers will fall under LG while others will fall under NCT of Delhi. On Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) being directed by LG not to take cognisance of offences against Central Govt officers, Centre's power upheld by SC.
AAP vs L-G power tussle LIVE: Issues being discussed inside the court
Issues discussed inside the court:
Services
Anti-corruption bureau
Appropriate govt under the Commission of Enquiry Act
Electricty reforms act
Revision of minimum rates of agricultural land
Power to appoint Special Public Prosecutor
Delhi govt has all power except on land and police: SC
The Supreme Court says the Delhi government has all the power except on land and police.
Top court begins reading out the verdict
Top court begins reading out the verdict on the tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government on issues such as the power to regulate services in the capital.
What SC had said on Delhi CM vs LG in July 2018
The five-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra had ruled that the Delhi government does not need the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor for its decisions but has to only keep him posted. The LG should not act as an “adversary having a hostile attitude” towards the government but act as a facilitator. “The LG and the council of ministers must attempt to settle any point of difference by way of discussion and dialogue,” it said.
AAP had hailed judgment as 'big victory for Delhi and democracy'
Kejriwal-led AAP government had hailed the judgment as a “big victory for Delhi and democracy.” It had also accused the Modi government of wasting “precious three years” of Delhi.
In July 2018, SC said L-G had no “independent decision-making power”
In July 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the court had laid down broad parameters for governing the national capital, which has witnessed a turf battle between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government. The court ruled that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state. It also said the L-G had no “independent decision-making power” and must act on the aid and advice of the elected government. The court, however, did not get into individual challenges regarding powers in specific areas, and left that to future adjudication. While the Centre has taken the stance that the L-G has the power to regulate services in Delhi, the AAP government has opposed the notion.
Indira Jaising brought up the matter before bench headed by Justice A K Sikri
In January, representing the Delhi government, senior advocate Indira Jaising brought up the matter before a bench headed by Justice A K Sikri. She said several administrative issues had cropped up in the governance of Delhi, and requested that judgment be delivered at the earliest. Justice Sikri replied that the matter lay with his brother judge, and that judgment would be pronounced soon. A bench of Justice Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan had concluded hearing on petitions challenging the notifications related to control over services, setting up of a Commission of Inquiry and the power of the anti-corruption bureau, and reserved the verdict.
Welcome to our Live blog. The Supreme Court on Thursday will pronounce its judgment on the tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government on issues such as the power to regulate services in the capital. Follow to get the latest updates.
AAP vs L-G power tussle LIVE updates: During the hearings, the Centre had told the apex court that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) has the power to regulate services in Delhi. The powers are delegated to the administrator of Delhi and the services can be administered through him, it had said. The Centre also said that unless the President of India expressly directs, the LG, who is the administrator of Delhi, cannot consult the Chief Minister or the Council of Ministers.
The Delhi government had told the top court that it wanted to know where it stands with regard to the administration in view of the Constitution bench verdict of the apex court on July 4.
The Governance of the national capital has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and the Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2014. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been at loggerheads with incumbent LG Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung. Kejriwal had accused the two of preventing the functioning of his government at the behest of the BJP-led central government.
