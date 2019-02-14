AAP vs L-G power tussle LIVE: SC bench split on whether Delhi govt has powers over services

AAP vs L-G LIVE UPDATES: The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split judgment on the tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government on the regulation of services in the national capital. Due to the differing opinions between Justice Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan, the case will be heard by a larger bench.

In July 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the court had laid down broad parameters for governing the national capital, which has witnessed a battle for turf between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government. The apex court had ruled that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) has no “independent decision-making power” and that he has to take decisions on the advice of the Cabinet.

After this, on September 19, the Centre had told the apex court that administration of Delhi cannot be left to the Delhi government alone and emphasised that it has an “extraordinary” position by virtue of Delhi being the country’s capital. On the other hand, the Delhi government on October 4, told the apex court that it wanted its petitions relating to governance of the national capital be heard soon as it did not want “stalemate to continue in administration”. The bench had reserved its verdict in the case on November 1, 2018.

