AAP leaders appear before Committee of Privileges

Appearing before the Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges, AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP government in Delhi of “insulting freedom fighters” by trying to prove that the “Phansi Ghar”, located inside the Assembly premises, was in fact a “tiffin room”.

The committee is probing the controversy around ‘Phasi Ghar’, a purported British-era execution chamber in the Assembly, which the previous AAP government renovated and inaugurated in 2022. Last August, referring to a 1912 map of the Assembly complex, Speaker Vijender Gupta had alleged that the then AAP government had falsely claimed that ‘Phansi Ghar’ existed, arguing that it was a “tiffin room” used for carrying food and other items.

Kejriwal, who appeared before the committee amid tight security, told mediapersons, “In 2022, former Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel discovered that on one corner of the Assembly building was the Phansi Ghar, where freedom fighters were hanged. When I was the CM, the then Speaker advised me that we should open it for tourists, so that the people can take inspiration. And as CM I inaugurated it.”

“But now, ever since the BJP government has come to power, they have been trying to prove that it was a tiffin room. I believe there cannot be a greater insult to the freedom fighters than this,” he added.

He further said, “I was called to the Vidhan Sabha today and told to prove that it was a Phansi Ghar. I said that the previous Speaker inaugurated it after conducting proper inspection… I asked, ‘what evidence do you have that it is a tiffin room’. They have no proof. So, they are deliberately insulting the freedom fighters to prove that it was a tiffin room.”

“Inside, I told them that the condition of Delhi is so poor that the people are crying… There is garbage everywhere… roads are broken, air quality is deteriorating, mohalla clinics have been shut, there is lack of medicine in hospitals, people are getting huge water and electricity bills but is this the only issue you people are wasting time on,” he added.

Maintaining that he also has experience as CM, Kejriwal said, “I would have been happy if they asked me ‘Kejriwal ji batao ye sewer kaise thik karen, sadak kaise theek karen… I would have shared my experience but their aim is not to improve Delhi but only to do politics.”

Meanwhile, following discussions in the committee, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta accused Kejriwal of spreading a “fake narrative” and said the panel will submit a report on his previous failure to appear before it.

“Kejriwal and his associates presented a false narrative to the nation about the case and misled the people by exploiting their emotions towards the martyrs… The statements they are making now about this entire matter is unacceptable and the House will take cognisance,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Atishi, former Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel and ex-Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla also appeared before the committee. Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, however, did not appear before the committee despite having agreed earlier, a statement issued by the Assembly said.

The AAP workers, meanwhile, protested outside the Vidhan Sabha while Kejriwal appeared before the panel. They alleged that Kejriwal’s personal security officer and vehicle were stopped outside the Assembly by the Delhi Police.

However, in a bulletin, the Assembly Secretariat said that entry to the Assembly precincts shall be allowed only to the members of the Committee of Privileges besides the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, CM/Ministers, Chief Whip and the Leader of Opposition in view of the fact that the committee is scheduled to hear a very sensitive matter of national importance.

Atishi told mediapersons, “Within just one year, the Rekha Gupta government has pushed Delhi into chaos; they are unable to run Delhi… People are looking for BJP leaders to hold them accountable, and this is the real reason behind their fear.”

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government’s refusal to live-stream the committee proceedings reflects its fear that Kejriwal might expose the truth before the public.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is unfortunate that even after being in power for 11 years, AAP leaders do not know that according to Assembly rules, the proceedings of the privileges committee are confidential and cannot be streamed.”

“Kejriwal could not present any fact or argument before the committee to prove the existence of a Phansi Ghar in the Old Secretariat complex. The statements made today by AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj clearly reflect their political frustration,” he added.