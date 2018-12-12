AAP leader Sanjay Singh acquitted in defamation case

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a defamation case that was filed by a BJP youth wing leader against the Rajya Sabha MP for wrongly naming him as the person who assaulted former minister Kapil Mishra last year. The acquittal came after Singh tendered an apology to Ankit Bhardwaj, a state executive member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Singh and Bhardwaj moved an application before the court on Wednesday, stating they had mutually settled the matter. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal recorded the statement of both Singh and Bhardwaj and allowed the case to be withdrawn.

In the criminal defamation complaint, Bhardwaj said the AAP leader had wrongly taken his name before the media as the one who had assaulted Mishra on May 10 last year. The BJP leader said it was, in fact, his namesake who had allegedly assaulted Mishra.

Bhardwaj also mentioned that the person apprehended at the spot for the alleged offence purportedly belonged to AAP. In the complaint, the BJP youth leader also claimed that the AAP’s Twitter handle and Facebook page carried his photos and screenshots.

“The reputation of the complainant has been tarnished in the mind of party leaders, relatives, friends and public at large whoever saw the news,” the complaint had claimed.

A defamation suit has also been filed against Singh in an Ahmedabad court by Reliance Infrastructure Limited over his allegations in connection with the Rafale deal. The defamation notice from Anil Ambani and his companies, including Reliance Defence Limited, seeks damages of Rs 5,000 crore.

On several occasions, the AAP leader has termed the Rafale fighter jet deal as a “big scam” in which public sector enterprised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) was replaced by Reliance Defence.