AAP laughing stock… Delhi needs serious leadership: J P Nadda

Taking aim at the Aam Aadmi Party while addressing Delhi BJP leaders, the party’s working president J P Nadda Saturday said AAP has become “a laughing stock” and that the capital needs a leadership with a “serious vision” for its betterment.

Advertising

Addressing workers on the second day of the state working committee meeting, Nadda said: “They have become a laughing stock, Delhi is a capital and needs serious leadership. Now, even people of Delhi are saddened with them… the (BJP) party workers will have to work hard and I am confident we will succeed in Delhi.” This was Nadda’s first address to a state unit since taking charge as BJP working president.

Nadda, in his half-hour speech, spoke on the Central Government’s schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Dhan Yojana, and congratulated BJP’s Delhi unit for its victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He also emphasised on bringing new people on board.

“Many people tell me they have been working for the party for years…but I tell them that I see them alone. You come to party programmes, well-dressed, but you do not bring people along. So you are in the party, but you are not contributing.”

Advertising

Asking party workers to assess their contribution to the party, Nadda said: “How many new people have joined the party because of you?… If you do this (bring new people), then your strength will increase and so will that of the party.”

He told party workers that he could “read their faces and see some of them worried about the way they are positioned in the party”.

“There is work for everyone, space for everyone and the party will stand for everyone,” he said.

Senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, senior leaders V K Malhotra and Vijay Goel, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, and BJP MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh, Hans Raj Hans and Meenakshi Lekhi were present at the meeting.