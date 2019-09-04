AAP latest: I Love Kejriwal campaign

“An IIT graduate, who later served as an Income Tax Commissioner, Arvind Kejriwal puts in 18 hours a day in office. But he doesn’t know the art of politics. Do you want him back as CM?”

The AAP’s “I Love Kejriwal” campaign, launched Tuesday, seeks to polish the CM’s image as an approachable politician, who is “just like us”. As part of the campaign, the party will distribute pamphlets across the city, outlining the CM’s achievements in office, AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said.

The pamphlet terms Kejriwal as “Delhi ka Shravan Kumar”, who represents a caring son for his aged parents in the Hindu epic Ramayana, citing the pilgrimage scheme for the elderly. It also touches on reforms in the power sector, education and health, among others.

The party also announced a series of outreach events across Delhi to establish a “direct dialogue” with people. Rai said discussions are being held on 11 different points at such events, which have so far taken place in Rohini, Rithala, Narela and Badli. “One question is what do people think about the narrative of having leaders from the same party in multiple layers. Is that model working in UP or Haryana? We are also seeking their feedback on the good work done by the other CMs that Delhi has seen as compared to Kejriwal’s term,” Rai said.

He added: “People support our decisions. I want to invite all 3 CM candidates of the BJP to our events… and spell out their stand on our schemes on power and water,” Rai said.

The AAP stormed to power in Delhi in 2015, winning 67 out of 70 Assembly seats. Since then, the party has fared badly in polls, which include the 2017 MCD polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP has been mocking the BJP over reports of rifts in the party’s Delhi unit.