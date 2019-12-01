AAP lashes out at Centre over rising onion prices

“The BJP-led Centre is responsible for the paucity of onions that happens every year,” Singh said. “The BJP-led Centre is responsible for the paucity of onions that happens every year,” Singh said.

The AAP slammed the BJP-led Centre Saturday over rising onion prices in the capital. At a press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged there is a nexus between BJP and black marketeers and hoarders.

“The Delhi government was selling onion at Rs 23.90 per kg. To stop this, the Centre hiked the rate from Rs 15 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, while 32,000 tonnes of onion rotted away at government godowns. The BJP-led Centre is responsible for the paucity of onions that happens every year,” Singh said.

“When a farmer sells his onions in the market, he gets Rs 2-3 per kg for his produce. Hoarders and black marketeers buy onion at this price, hoard the stock and later sell it for Rs 100 per kg, when the onion stock goes down in the market. This is possible only because the black marketeers get support from the BJP-led Centre,” he said.

