AAP keeps up Shaheen Bagh attack on BJP, takes on Kapil Mishra

The BJP “poisoned” the minds of Hindus and Muslims alike, leading to the riots in Northeast Delhi, the AAP alleged on Tuesday. It also sought a probe against members of the Muslim community who joined the BJP on Sunday, claiming they were among the “principal organisers” of the Shaheen Bagh protests.

The party had on Monday alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protests were “scripted” by the BJP.

Its claim that the road blockade was designed to benefit the BJP electorally was, however, rejected by the volunteers who led the protests.

“The BJP had vitiated Delhi’s atmosphere so much that everyone could say that riots were imminent. The BJP leaders poisoned the minds of Hindus and Muslims, and pitted them against each other. Those who were prominently running the protest have joined the BJP. All of them should be questioned on their links with the BJP, what directions they used to get,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj also referred to the role of BJP leader Kapil Mishra in allegedly instigating the riots: Mishra made communal remarks at Jafrabad Chowk, incited Hindus against Muslims in front of a Delhi Police DCP, and even threatened to take matters into his own hands.”

Bharadwaj also accused police of “not acting” despite witnessing men with swords and petrol bombs roaming the streets from the night of February 23, after Mishra’s speech. “Now that the dust has settled, it is important for people to absorb how BJP people were present on both sides and how they hijacked the Shaheen Bagh protest,” he said.

