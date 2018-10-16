AAP is kangaal, PM gave us clean chit, says Arvind Kejriwal in fresh push for funds

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launch Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman donation camp to collect fund for AAP party for upcoming election, in New Delhi on Monday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launch Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman donation camp to collect fund for AAP party for upcoming election, in New Delhi on Monday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Launching a major monthly funding drive, the AAP Monday stressed on the need to adopt the financial model of the Left parties, driven mainly by donations from its workers and supporters. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who launched the campaign at Talkatora Stadium, pledged that his family, including his wife, daughter and father, will collectively donate Rs 20,500 to the party every month.

Repeatedly dubbing AAP as a “kangaal” (bankrupt) party, Kejriwal said his government’s honesty has ensured the party’s coffers are not enriched by the exchequers’ money. “It’s not us, but the PM who has given us a clean chit. One-and-a-half years into our government, the PM formed a committee to scrutinise 400 of our government’s files. They couldn’t find anything…,” he said. Kejriwal added that if his government scrutinises even four files of the Modi government, including the one on Rafale, “we will put them behind bars for their lifetime”.

Referring to the Income Tax searches at Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot’s residence, he said the central agencies have also raided offices of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in the past. “They didn’t unearth anything. Now they have targeted poor Gahlot. I think Gopal Rai should brace himself for the next one,” he said. Rai holds the Labour portfolio and is also the party’s Delhi convenor. Gahlot had skipped the event.

In his speech, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who pledged to donate Rs 21,000 per month, referred to the funding model of the Communist parties and how workers down the ranks are expected to keep aside a share of their income for the party. He said AAP will have to develop a similar system.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, in 2016-17, AAP’s share of funding from individuals, at Rs 20.83 crore, was the highest — substantially more than other regional parties, which are mostly dependent on corporate funding. AAP, on the other hand, received Rs 3.83 crore from corporates.

Launching a dedicated number for donations, the CM said it will work along the lines of the doorstep delivery scheme, wherein two private firms have been hired to collect money.

