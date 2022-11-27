AAP is expecting to win 225 seats in MCD polls: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party is confident of getting over 220 seats out of 250 in the MCD polls, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said Saturday.

“We are expecting a sweep in the polls. People are ready to boot out the corrupt, inept and dirty regime of BJP and are looking for the able administration they have experienced in the Delhi government. They want the same in MCD. We think we will get around 225 seats,” Chadha told The Indian Express.

Asked about allegations that Delhi minister Satyendar Jain — who is in jail in relation to an Enforcement Directorate case regarding alleged money laundering — used his influence to get undue benefits in Tihar jail, Chadha said it was an attempt by BJP to digress from real issues.

“AAP’s mantra is ‘Kaam Kara hai, kaam karenge’. The BJP’s, on the other hand, is ‘Badnaam Kia hai badnaam karenge’. These allegations don’t bother people. They want to know when the garbage outside their house will be cleaned, when the roads in their colonies will be fixed and when the park behind their homes will be beautified,” he said.

Taking on BJP over unfulfilled promises, Chadha read through the party’s promises made in 2017.

“They had promised to clean up garbage and make sure collection is improved; they proposed a 35% tax hike despite promising that taxes will not go up; they said they would start antyodaya canteens for inexpensive food but not a single canteen has opened. They also promised to start digital services and doorstep delivery of services, which didn’t happen. They have also failed the sanitation workers in the city,” he said.

Asked about the challenges that the party is facing, Chadha said the complex governance structure of Delhi, where it may not be clear to some people what each body’s responsibilities are, may be one hurdle as people may blame the government for something that is the corporation’s responsibility.