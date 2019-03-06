AAP is B-team of Congress, we will win all 7 seats: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said the party was not bothered if Congress and AAP enter into an alliance or not.

“AAP is the ‘B-team’ of the Congress. As per their political needs, the parties can decide if they want to come together or fight polls alone. BJP will win all seven seats and we are targeting 51% votes in each booth,” he said.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal had sworn in the name of his children that he will never form an alliance with Congress. Today, the same Kejriwal is entreating Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit for an alliance. I want to ask him, what happened to your vow to fight against corruption? Why are you restless for alliance with a corrupt party?” Tiwari alleged.

A senior party leader admitted that the possibility of votes being split between Congress and AAP had come as a “relief” to the Delhi unit.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, meanwhile, said: “AAP is so scared of the increasing popularity of the Prime Minister and the expansion of BJP that Kejriwal is begging for an alliance.”