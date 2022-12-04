AAP introduced ‘Lalu model’ in Delhi, bungled crores in name of workers’ welfare: BJP

The BJP Saturday alleged the AAP government introduced the “Lalu model” in a new avatar in Delhi and bungled crores of rupees by enlisting fake names as beneficiaries under the construction workers’ welfare board.

It is “Delhi’s Lalu model,” alleged Union minister Anurag Thakur at a press conference, a day before the MCD polls. An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP on the issue.

Rashtriya Janta Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam of Bihar and was in jail in cases related to it.

“There (Bihar), cattle feed was gobbled up, here (Delhi) labourers’ rights were denied,” Thakur claimed and alleged that Kejriwal and “his friends” bungled crores in the name of welfare of construction workers in Delhi.

In 2018, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government had registered a case after they found bogus registration of employees under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Official sources had earlier claimed that a preliminary inquiry by the ACB found “fraudulent disbursal” of funds to the tune of Rs 900 crore to “bogus and ghost” workers by the labour department of the Delhi government.

“Kejriwal has presented Lalu’s model in a new form. It has been found that there were fake names, addresses and mobile numbers of persons registered as construction workers. Even ‘kachori’ sellers and taxi drivers were enlisted…,” Thakur alleged, showing a bundle of papers.

“There was a liquor scam, classroom construction scam, bus scam and now this one. I wonder how Arvind Kejriwal is able to sleep at night,” Thakur said giving a slogan, “Bhrashtachariyon ka yaar hai, Kejriwal gunahgar hai (Friends with the corrupt, Kejriwal is guilty)”.

The Kejriwal government had provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to registered construction workers to help them during Covid lockdown. Even last month, the government had announced a relief of Rs 5,000 each to registered construction workers as relief due to pollution-related ban on construction activities in the city.