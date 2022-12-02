scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

AAP immersed in corruption: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami at MCD poll campaign

Dhami claimed that the AAP is “immersed in corruption”. He addressed a public meeting in Molarband Thursday, while campaigning for BJP candidate Gagan Kasana.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who campaigned on Thursday for BJP candidates for the upcoming MCD polls, said the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi had made big promises like smart schools, and mohalla clinics, but “education scam and liquor scam have been surfacing”.

He said that this “is the time for the upliftment of our culture” and that in Uttarakhand there is now a strict law to prevent religious conversion. He added that no one will now be able to convert easily. He also made a mention of the committee that the Uttarakhand government has formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami said on Thursday that the MCD election is not an ordinary one and that its message will go to the country and the world.

Dhami is among BJP Chief Ministers and senior leaders who have been campaigning for the MCD elections in Delhi. BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Nitin Gadkari are among other BJP leaders who have campaigned for the MCD elections scheduled for December 4.

Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative’

