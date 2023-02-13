AAP holds protest over Adani row, demands JPC probe

AAP Sunday hit the streets demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged “misdemeanours”, after leading a walkout over the issue from the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

Protesting outside the BJP’s DDU Marg headquarters, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai alleged, “The ED-CBI won’t investigate the Adani Scam, only a Joint Parliamentary Committee can provide answers to the public’s questions now. If PM Narendra Modi doesn’t order an investigation into this scam, it will become evident that he is part of this nexus.”

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “Adani has got a coal mine in Australia, a defence deal in Israel, green energy in Sri Lanka and an electricity contract in Bangladesh, this is enough to prove what level of ties he harbours with the PM.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Like most other opposition parties, the AAP too is trying to make the industrialist Adani issue an electoral agenda but they will not be successful.”

“People of Delhi have faith in the development agenda of PM Modi and they will continue to support BJP by giving all seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi to the BJP in 2024 elections,” he added.