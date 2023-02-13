scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

AAP holds protest over Adani row, demands JPC probe

 AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “Adani has got a coal mine in Australia, a defence deal in Israel, green energy in Sri Lanka and an electricity contract in Bangladesh, this is enough to prove what level of ties he harbours with the PM.”

During the protest, Sunday. Abhinav Saha

AAP Sunday hit the streets demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged “misdemeanours”, after leading a walkout over the issue from the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

Protesting outside the BJP’s DDU Marg headquarters, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai alleged,  “The ED-CBI won’t investigate the Adani Scam, only a Joint Parliamentary Committee can provide answers to the public’s questions now. If PM Narendra Modi doesn’t order an investigation into this scam, it will become evident that he is part of this nexus.”

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “Adani has got a coal mine in Australia, a defence deal in Israel, green energy in Sri Lanka and an electricity contract in Bangladesh, this is enough to prove what level of ties he harbours with the PM.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Like most other opposition parties, the AAP too is trying to make the industrialist Adani issue an electoral agenda but they will not be successful.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Growing with UP
Growing with UP
February 13, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam violence
February 13, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam violence
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
More from Delhi

“People of Delhi have faith in the development agenda of PM Modi and they will continue to support BJP by giving all seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi to the BJP in 2024 elections,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 06:30 IST
Next Story

Delhi-Mumbai expressway will help connect landlocked Haryana to major ports: Khattar

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close