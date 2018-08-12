Delhi: AAP hits out at chief secretary and Centre over CCTV project

Senior AAP leaders Alka Lamba and Atishi Marlena at Saturday’s press conference. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Senior AAP leaders Alka Lamba and Atishi Marlena at Saturday’s press conference. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after the Delhi government Cabinet cleared the proposal to install 1.4 lakh CCTVs, overruling Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash’s contention of “undue haste”, AAP attacked the BJP and asked if any IAS officer could attempt to delay the project without “political backing”.

On Saturday, senior AAP women leaders hit out at the BJP, the L-G and Prakash for “failing to provide security to people” and trying to stall AAP’s efforts to do the same. AAP leader Atishi Marlena said, “Whenever we go to an RWA or a locality, the first demand is to install CCTVs. If people are ready, their representatives are ready to spend money, then why are the Centre and its appointees not letting it happen?”

The proposal to install CCTVs to bolster women’s safety was one of AAP’s key poll promises. CM Arvind Kejriwal Friday said CCTVs will act as a “deterrent” and bring down crime by “40-50%”.

Marlena said the CCTV project had been in the works since three years: “In Delhi, it is everyone’s demand that we fix CCTVs. The CS gives it in writing that this proposal was taken in haste. This is not today’s proposal, this is a proposal since 2015. Can an IAS officer make a statement like this without political backing?”

Kejriwal, too, tweeted: “A BJP leader has told me they will not allow installation of CCTV cameras… If the BJP stalls installation of CCTV cameras, people will not tolerate it.”

The BJP attacked AAP for making “excuses” to hide their failures. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said, “If your CS is submitting a note in the Cabinet, then it’s your failure. This is akin to a team losing the match and blaming everyone else except yourself.”

