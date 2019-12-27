AAP hits back at Amit Shah: BJP far removed from reality

“To claim that AAP has done no development work in the last five years is a classic example of how removed from ground reality BJP is in Delhi,” Raghav Chadha said. “To claim that AAP has done no development work in the last five years is a classic example of how removed from ground reality BJP is in Delhi,” Raghav Chadha said.

AAP said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks were a clear reflection of the fact that the BJP is “far removed” from Delhi’s ground reality.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that by crediting the Centre for the development works in Delhi, Shah was trying to “get back in the good books” of PM Narendra Modi.

“To claim that AAP has done no development work in the last five years is a classic example of how removed from ground reality BJP is in Delhi,” Chadha said.

“There is no doubt that this was his desperate attempt to get back in the good books of Prime Minister after he was reprimanded by him three days ago,” he added. Referring to Shah’s claims about piped water distribution in Delhi, Chadha said the AAP government increased the coverage area of water supply network from 58 per cent to 93 per cent.

“Who should be credited for that? Which BJP leader should be thanked…?” Chadha said.

