AAP hits back: BJP stalled Delhi schemes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday asked the people of Delhi to compare the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government with the contribution of the BJP government at the Centre to the city’s development, and accused it of creating hurdles.

Hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “He has rightly compared AAP government and Modi government with respect to Delhi. Let people of Delhi ask what work their (BJP’s) seven MPs did for the city. Let them know they contributed to increasing the Metro fare; they did not stop sealing in the city.”

“The central government’s contribution to Delhi was to stall public welfare schemes through their L-G. They stalled mohalla clinics, created problems in the CCTV project, stopped home delivery of ration, created hurdles in doorstep delivery of services. Let people compare this with Delhi government’s work in education, health, water, power….,” he added.

Dismissing Shah’s statements on the Assembly resolution, Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma tweeted, “BJP’s central government gave Rs 5 lakh enhanced compensation only to 17 riots victims’ families in 2014. It was the Arvind Kejriwal government, in 2015, which distributed this compensation to around 2,300 families, following which a red-faced Modi government reluctantly agreed to reimburse the amount.”