AAP govt vs bureaucrats: Meeting on mohalla clinics takes heated turn

Tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the city’s bureaucracy were palpable as MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj faced off with officials from the Health and Finance departments during a meeting of the Legislative Assembly’s petition committee to discuss a delay in paying doctors at mohalla clinics.

The meeting was attended by principal secretaries of health and finance, Amit Singla and Ashish Chandra Verma. DG Health Nutan Mundeja, and Shelly Kabra, project coordinator of mohalla clinics, were also present.

“It came to light that when the health department sent its file to the finance department for disbursal of salaries, the finance department asked for certain documents which were never asked for earlier. It is very unfortunate that the salaries of mohalla clinic employees were withheld for three months due to such behaviour,” said Bharadwaj.

He alleged that payment of dues to companies that conduct tests there were also pending for several months, following which the companies stopped conducting free tests.

Mohalla clinics are among AAP’s biggest projects in the city and have often been the centre of attention during the visits of foreign dignitaries as well as other state government officials when they come to the capital.

The petition committee asked the officials to explain why the finance department was sitting on the file by raising “unnecessary” objections. Verma replied, “It takes about 7-8 days to clear any audited file. There might have been some problem or some guidelines might have changed, that is why the objections and cabinet notes were asked by the Finance department.”

Bharadwaj, however, claimed: “The members of the committee believe this was done with the deliberate intention to delay the salaries of these doctors and nursing staff. We believe that the Principal Secretary (Finance) was also involved in taking this decision. The Health department had an unspent budget of Rs 70 crore and it needed only Rs 13 crore for payment of salaries but the finance department put certain conditions and objections restricting the department from using the money.”

Verma replied, “… the files were put up on November 12 to me and by November 30, I cleared the file…We received a proposal for the first instalment in May and the fund was released…but an audit is required in the second instalment and we received the file in September end…it would be cleared if it was submitted a bit early. We receive a lot of files daily and have to go through them carefully.”

Bharadwaj also took on Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Singla and ordered him to visit at least three mohalla clinics per day and submit action taken reports to the committee, including number of tests, directions and suggestions issued, on a daily basis.

Asked how many official visits he has made in the last seven months, Singla said, “I do not remember the days but have frequently made visits.” Bharadwaj responded, “Is it a park where you go and take a morning walk? The statement clearly proves that you have not made a single visit.”

“The committee has not seen remorse or sympathy from these two officials who in a way were responsible for this entire situation… Once the committee goes through the documents that it has asked for, a decision on this matter will be taken by the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.