AAP govt tapped phones of citizens, political leaders: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari in Lok Sabha

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Friday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of allegedly tapping the phones of residents, political leaders and government officials staying in the city, especially in transit, violating their fundamental right to privacy.

The AAP government had been doing so secretly but had now been caught red-handed, Tiwari said during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. “This is a breach of our fundamental right to privacy… they created the Feedback Unit and appointed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at its helm. Then, instead of seeking feedback on the problems plaguing the city, they began tapping the phones of citizens and political leaders,” Tiwari alleged.

“Here (in Delhi) – whether in the defence and security sector, in scientific research and many others related to the welfare of the nation – many secret matters are underway as India is becoming a superpower. The question that arises is whether the AAP government was sharing this data with someone,” he alleged.

Tiwari, the former president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, demanded that a criminal case be registered, a thorough probe take place and immediate action be taken in response to this alleged attempt to “trample upon the fundamental rights of the people.”

Earlier this week, L-G V K Saxena approved the CBI’s request to file a case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over allegations that the Delhi government had in 2015 formed a Feedback Unit to “collect political intelligence”. The Delhi government as well as the AAP have called the allegations bogus.