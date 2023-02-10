scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

AAP govt tapped phones of citizens, political leaders: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari in Lok Sabha

Earlier this week, the L-G approved CBI’s request to file a case against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over allegations that Delhi govt had in 2015 formed a Feedback Unit to “collect political intelligence”.

Manoj Tiwari, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsNortheast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File)
Listen to this article
AAP govt tapped phones of citizens, political leaders: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari in Lok Sabha
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Friday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of allegedly tapping the phones of residents, political leaders and government officials staying in the city, especially in transit, violating their fundamental right to privacy.

The AAP government had been doing so secretly but had now been caught red-handed, Tiwari said during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. “This is a breach of our fundamental right to privacy… they created the Feedback Unit and appointed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at its helm. Then, instead of seeking feedback on the problems plaguing the city, they began tapping the phones of citizens and political leaders,” Tiwari alleged.

Explained |BJP protests against AAP for ‘snooping’: What is the Feedback Unit at the centre of this row

“Here (in Delhi) – whether in the defence and security sector, in scientific research and many others related to the welfare of the nation – many secret matters are underway as India is becoming a superpower. The question that arises is whether the AAP government was sharing this data with someone,” he alleged.

Also Read |Delhi govt’s ‘snooping unit’ kept ‘cash in a chest that opened with two keys’

Tiwari, the former president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, demanded that a criminal case be registered, a thorough probe take place and immediate action be taken in response to this alleged attempt to “trample upon the fundamental rights of the people.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
More from Delhi

Earlier this week, L-G V K Saxena approved the CBI’s request to file a case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over allegations that the Delhi government had in 2015 formed a Feedback Unit to “collect political intelligence”. The Delhi government as well as the AAP have called the allegations bogus.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 21:06 IST
Next Story

Shark Tank India 2 gets a strange pitch where the pitcher wants ‘no money’, says ‘I want your 100 hours…’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close