AAP govt proposes rate slabs: Don’t keep affluent colonies out of exercise, Delhi govt tells Centre

Among suggestions made by the Delhi government regarding granting ownership rights to those who have houses in unauthorised colonies, one that stands out is the inclusion of affluent colonies in the exercise.

In its Cabinet note, the Centre stated that the “affluent” colonies — Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy — should be kept out of the exercise.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, said Wednesday that there was no point in keeping them out.

“Affluence has nothing to do with regularisation. It could be seen as a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution,” he said. Article 14 ensures equality before law.

A committee set up by the Centre in March this year to prepare a report on granting ownership and transfer rights in unauthorised colonies said that these three colonies be kept out of the process as they were “inhabited by affluent sections of the society”.

According to officials at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Cabinet note had been passed to ask for suggestions from concerned parties but the ministry is not obligated to agree. “The Cabinet can take a view on it but is not obligated to follow it,” the official said.

Among the 12 suggestions was also a proposed way to ensure that unauthorised colonies do not come up in Delhi anymore. “We also need to make sure that other such colonies do not come up in future. If something comes up, the area SDM, SHO and MCD official responsible should be dismissed from service. Accountability of the officers needs to be fixed, otherwise this problem will persist and more colonies will come up,” he said.

Another suggestion made by the government is that ownership rights be granted only to colonies that have come up on areas beyond the Yamuna bund.

The Cabinet note had said that no colonies on the floodplain be granted rights.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also said that colonies that came up around a forest patch or near ASI properties be considered as well. “If the forested patch and ASI monument areas are left alone, houses near it can be given rights,” he said.

According to officials, the ministry has given all stakeholders time till the end of the month to submit their suggestion and the target is to come out with a notification by the end of August.