scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

‘AAP govt promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor firms in Delhi’: BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi was hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who defended his deputy and excise minister Manish Sisodia after the L-G recommended a CBI probe into the 2021-22 Excise Policy.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 7:05:47 pm
AAP, Delhi, liquorBJP senior leader Meenakshi Lekhi claimed that a “scam” in the liquor trade in Delhi led to huge losses to the public exchequer

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government violated rules and procedures and promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor firms in Delhi, union minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged on Friday.

She was hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who defended his deputy and excise minister Manish Sisodia after the L-G recommended a CBI probe into the 2021-22 Excise Policy.
Lekhi claimed that a “scam” in the liquor trade in Delhi led to huge losses to the public exchequer: “Liquor policy was adopted illegally in Delhi. The people of Delhi have been cheated. Kejriwal ji should give full details of this scam on the basis of facts. What was the hurry that they had to sign the papers without setting the agenda?”

More from Delhi

She further claimed that a waiver of over Rs 144.36 crore was given to licensees and earnest money deposit worth Rs 30 crore of one company was refunded without following rules and processes. “On July 14, 2022, without a cabinet note, a rebate of Rs 144.36 crore was given to the same companies without following the law,” she alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phonePremium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
West Indies win toss, opt to field
1st ODI LIVE

West Indies win toss, opt to field

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Amravati chemist killing

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement