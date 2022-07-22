‘AAP govt promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor firms in Delhi’: BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government violated rules and procedures and promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor firms in Delhi, union minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged on Friday.

She was hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who defended his deputy and excise minister Manish Sisodia after the L-G recommended a CBI probe into the 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Lekhi claimed that a “scam” in the liquor trade in Delhi led to huge losses to the public exchequer: “Liquor policy was adopted illegally in Delhi. The people of Delhi have been cheated. Kejriwal ji should give full details of this scam on the basis of facts. What was the hurry that they had to sign the papers without setting the agenda?”

She further claimed that a waiver of over Rs 144.36 crore was given to licensees and earnest money deposit worth Rs 30 crore of one company was refunded without following rules and processes. “On July 14, 2022, without a cabinet note, a rebate of Rs 144.36 crore was given to the same companies without following the law,” she alleged.