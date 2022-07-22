‘AAP govt promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor firms in Delhi’: BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi

July 22, 2022 7:05:47 pm
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government violated rules and procedures and promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor firms in Delhi, union minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged on Friday.
She was hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who defended his deputy and excise minister Manish Sisodia after the L-G recommended a CBI probe into the 2021-22 Excise Policy.
Lekhi claimed that a “scam” in the liquor trade in Delhi led to huge losses to the public exchequer: “Liquor policy was adopted illegally in Delhi. The people of Delhi have been cheated. Kejriwal ji should give full details of this scam on the basis of facts. What was the hurry that they had to sign the papers without setting the agenda?”
She further claimed that a waiver of over Rs 144.36 crore was given to licensees and earnest money deposit worth Rs 30 crore of one company was refunded without following rules and processes. “On July 14, 2022, without a cabinet note, a rebate of Rs 144.36 crore was given to the same companies without following the law,” she alleged.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
West Indies win toss, opt to field
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
NATA 2022 Phase 2 result declared: Here’s how to check score
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu; Cong to take ‘action’
68th National Film Awards: South Indian films dominate again
‘The Master Speaks’: Vedanta exponent Swami A Parthasarathy to deliver powerful insights this Sunday
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
EC issues Certificate of Election to President-elect Droupadi Murmu
Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series launched in India: Check details
Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Opposition protest seeking debate on price rise
Gold futures likely to fall upto Rs 46,000 per 10 grams by September end: Analysts
Expert shares the ‘mighty’ health benefits of kiwi
ODI cricket is dying a slow death: Usman Khawaja
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big