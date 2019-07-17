AAP govt picks Atishi, Raghav for Delhi Metro board

The DMRC board is likely to have political appointees for the first time, with the Delhi government recommending four names associated with the AAP to be nominated to the highest decision making body of the Delhi Metro, sources said.

A Transport Department official said names recommended by the Delhi government are Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Jasmine Shah and Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta’s son Naveen Gupta, who is a former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

Atishi and Chadha contested the Lok Sabha polls, while Shah is currently vice-chairman of a Delhi government advisory body, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

DMRC board can have 17 members. Currently, it has 13. The Delhi government can nominate five members to the DMRC board, including the DMRC managing director.

The Centre can nominate five members, including the chairman. “The norm has been to nominate the Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and the Transport Commissioner. This time the government has sent political names,” an official said.

The DMRC board, however, has to approve names of the nominees.