AAP govt, MLAs have clean chits from central probe agencies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was happy that as his government was about to complete its term, the AAP dispensation and MLAs of the party had “clean chits” from several central probe agencies such as the CBI, the ED and the Income-Tax (I-T) department as well as from the judiciary.

He was referring to the 2015 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at his office in the Delhi Secretariat, several cases against his cabinet colleagues, including PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Despite several raids and cases, the ministers and MLAs got “clean chits” from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the I-T department and even the judiciary, Kejriwal said.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of unleashing central probe agencies on AAP leaders, adding that however, they had not found anything.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due early next year.

Kejriwal claimed that the slowdown in the economy had no impact in Delhi.

The AAP government had waived electricity bills up to 200 units because money was saved in several works, he said.

“We have put Rs 6,000 in every citizen’s pocket per month…and in view of this, we have put Rs 30,000 crore in people’s pockets,” the AAP supremo said.

Talking about the works done in the national capital in the last five years, he said the AAP had provided the only “honest government” in the country in 70 years.

Talking about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that said the Delhi government had maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, Kejriwal said it was because of an “honest government”.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the chief minister said, “Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power – all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi’s fiscal health….”

“This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare,” he added.

