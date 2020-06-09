AAP govt indulging in diversionary tactics: BJP

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi at a meeting. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi at a meeting.

Hours before the Lieutenant Governor overruled a state government order reserving hospitals in the capital for Delhi residents, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Monday took a dig at the Delhi government for resorting to diversionary tactics.

Pointing out that Delhi is third in terms of the total coronavirus cases in the country and has one of the lowest recovery rates, Lekhi said, “Many videos testifying the failure of health system of the Delhi government can be seen on social media.”

“Instead of strengthening infrastructure, the Delhi government is threatening hospitals engaged in saving lives of the people of Delhi. ICMR is empowered to take any action against doctors, labs or medical institutions…, not AAP ministers,” she said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in a tweet, said: “BJP-ruled state governments are busy with PPE and ventilator scams. Delhi government is trying to tackle this disaster through proper thinking. This has not gone down well with the BJP so it is indulging in dirty politics using the L-G.”

