AAP govt, Centre spar over Metro

The MoHUA called the allegation “baseless and derived on false assumptions,” and “another propaganda of the GNCTD to stall Phase IV and deprive people of its benefits”.

With the Delhi government attacking the Centre for approving only three out of six corridors of Metro Phase IV and “arbitrarily” increasing its monetary share in the project, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs hit back stating that the project cost escalated due to a four-year delay by Delhi government in approving Phase IV.

The Delhi government alleged in a statement that “these unilateral changes by the Government of India, without either taking the Delhi government into confidence or communicating any reasons for its change in stand, is not comprehensible”. The MoHUA called the allegation “baseless and derived on false assumptions,” and “another propaganda of the GNCTD to stall Phase IV and deprive people of its benefits”.

