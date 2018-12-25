AAP floats university teachers’ wing

The AAP Monday launched its university teachers’ wing — the Delhi Teachers’ Association (DTA). Pradeep Kumar Singh, DTA president and Delhi University Executive Council member, said the organisation would field one candidate for the DU Academic Council elections, to be tentatively held in February.

Advertising

The party also launched the Delhi Researchers’ Association and the Delhi Non-Teaching Staff Association.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh, an assistant professor at B R Ambedkar College, said the organisation would restrict itself to DU for now as most of its members are from DU colleges.

“The party has already done a lot of work on primary education, and has improved the condition of government schools. Now, it’s time to concentrate on higher education, especially at a time when it is being privatised. The CYSS (AAP’s student wing) was launched earlier, but a student group has its limitations. As university teachers, we will be able to raise questions of higher education more effectively,” said Singh.

Advertising

“In the AC elections to be held in February next year, we will field one candidate,” he added.

Singh also said the issue of ad-hoc teachers would be the DTA’s “primary agenda”. “Since no permanent appointments are being made, teachers are being forced to work on ad-hoc basis under inhuman conditions. In DU alone, there are more than 5,000 such teachers. We will fight to give them a permanent post,” he said.

The DTA is also focusing on the teaching of Buddhist Studies. Apart from demanding that it be taught in all 28 Delhi government-funded colleges, it stated that a ‘Delhi Buddhist Academy’, along the lines of Hindi and Urdu academies, be opened. This, it said, would help in “carrying forward our legacy”.