AAP finds fault with RML testing, flags ‘false positives’

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday accused the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital of sharing “false” Covid positive results. RML authorities said they will not comment on the matter.

AAP MLA and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Delhi government recently took 30 samples from the hospital, which had been declared positive by RML, and sent them for re-testing.

“As per the protocol and to maintain the certainty of tests, the Delhi government checks the test results of the hospitals by re-testing some samples time and again. Recently, the Delhi government took 30 samples from the RML hospital which were declared to be positive by the RML and sent for re-testing. You will be surprised to know that the result of 12 samples out of 30 came negative, and results for two samples were inconclusive. The test was done within 24 hours after the samples were declared positive by RML hospital,” he said.

Chadha also alleged that the hospital was not submitting test results on time. “They have submitted results after 72 hours or six days or seven days or 10 days and even after 31 days. Around 281 patents got their results after three days, 210 people got their result after four days, 50 people got their result after seven days, four people got their result after nine days, and some reports were submitted after 31 days,” he alleged. Chadha also asked Delhiites to “avoid getting treated at RML hospital”.

While the hospital medical superintendent refused to comment, hospital sources said that some delays in results were because they had sent them for resampling. “We are following set protocols and are also conducting regular quality checks with other Centre-run agencies and hospitals. We have a higher rate of cases as we are getting samples from hotspots, family clusters and high-risk contacts. As for samples, there is no backlog anymore. That was a problem when testing kits were falling short,” the source claimed.

