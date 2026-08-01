After CJP protests, AAP opens a new political front on E20, supporters chew sugarcane

Outside the Mavalankar Auditorium at Constitution Club on Saturday, AAP workers and supporters walked around chewing raw sugarcane sticks while speakers inside criticised the Centre’s E20 ethanol-blending policy. The party-organised townhall drew hundreds of supporters, with AAP claiming that its livestream was watched by over seven lakh viewers.

Held at 11.30 am, the event was attended by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, other party leaders and supporters. The auditorium was packed, with people occupying the ground floor, balconies and staircases. Outside the venue, volunteers distributed sugarcane sticks, while a booth titled “Rant Booth — #GanneKiBaat: Take out all your frustration against E20” invited attendees to record their views on the policy.

Several supporters carried sugarcane sticks while speaking to the media or leaving the venue. Priyansh, a businessman from Karol Bagh, said, “Sugarcane has sweet juice that should be consumed by eating it, not by putting it in your car.”

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal cited a LocalCircles survey. “Around 45,000 people participated in the survey. Sixty-seven per cent reported reduced mileage, while 45 per cent said their vehicle engines had been damaged because of E20. There should be a discussion on this. The government should release its own data or studies on ethanol blending. It has not shown any evidence of benefits,” he said.

Kejriwal also linked the ethanol policy to the India-US trade agreement, alleging that increased ethanol imports from the US were behind the Centre’s push for E20. He did not provide evidence for the claim.

Several speakers, including an environmental scientist, automobile experts, vehicle owners, farmers and mechanics, spoke about reduced mileage or engine-related issues they attributed to E20 fuel.

Environmental scientist Dr Anupam Sunny raised concerns about the environmental impact of expanding sugarcane cultivation for ethanol production. Citing IPCC estimates, he said nitrous oxide released from nitrogen fertilisers used in sugarcane farming has a much higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide.

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Amir, a mechanic, displayed a carburettor on stage, saying it showed corrosion caused by E20 fuel. He advised vehicle owners to avoid leaving vehicles unused for long periods and to keep fuel tanks relatively full.

Jyotsna, introduced by the organisers as an automobile industry expert, claimed insurance policies do not cover engine damage caused by E20.

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, performing in the persona of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joked that he would stop ethanol blending and reduce petrol prices to Rs 70 per litre.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhardwaj said AAP’s demands were limited to giving consumers the option to purchase non-ethanol petrol and reducing the price of ethanol-blended fuel. “These demands were raised by us even before the Jantar Mantar protests,” he said.

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Asked whether the event reflected AAP’s political resurgence in Delhi, Bhardwaj said, “AAP ka demise kabhi hua nahi tha. We were only one or two percentage points behind the BJP. We will bounce back fast.”

Varun Raj, president of AAP’s minority wing, said responsibility for any engine damage linked to E20 should be clearly fixed. “If we demand a minister’s resignation, whom should we demand it from — Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri or Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari? There should be a form given at the time of buying a car where the Ministry of Petroleum takes responsibility for engine damage caused by E20,” he said.

Sumit, who said he owns an E20-compatible Honda Shine motorcycle, claimed his vehicle had nevertheless suffered engine damage after the transition to E20 fuel.

Outside the venue, one supporter held a placard that read: “Double engine ki sarkar ne hamara engine kharab kar diya.”