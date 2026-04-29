No lawyer in excise case: AAP’s Durgesh Pathak joins Kejriwal and Sisodia

Ahead of the hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case Wednesday, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak followed in the footsteps of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in shooting off a letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma saying he, too, will remain unrepresented in the cases being heard by the Delhi High Court judge.

The three leaders are parties in Central Bureau of Investigation’s revision plea, challenging their discharge in the alleged liquor policy scam case that Justice Sharma is hearing. Justice Sharma last week refused to recuse herself from hearing CBI’s plea.

The CBI has challenged the discharge of 23 accused, including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak, by a trial court in February in the case.