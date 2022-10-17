scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

AAP doing pressure politics: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

AAP’s performance has been dismal in most state polls and people have often rejected them, he added. “The ‘paap’ party’s corruption in framing excise policy has already been exposed after they withdrew it,” he alleged.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

The BJP Sunday accused the AAP of doing “pressure politics” following the CBI’s summons to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with its investigation into the excise policy.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, at a press conference, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” of scams his ministers are accused of. “These days, Kejriwal compares himself to god and his ministers to freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country,” Bhatia alleged.

With the AAP claiming Sisodia will be arrested Monday, Bhatia said the party should refrain from “pressure politics” against probe agencies: “If you are so scared of probe agencies, then you should not have indulged in corruption. Sisodia is less a Deputy CM and more a corrupt collection agent of Kejriwal.”

AAP’s performance has been dismal in most state polls and people have often rejected them, he added. “The ‘paap’ party’s corruption in framing excise policy has already been exposed after they withdrew it,” he alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...Premium
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
More from Delhi

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 05:00:08 am
Next Story

Some indulging in ‘netagiri’, claiming they know what Sonia Gandhi wants: Tharoor

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement