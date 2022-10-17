AAP doing pressure politics: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

The BJP Sunday accused the AAP of doing “pressure politics” following the CBI’s summons to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with its investigation into the excise policy.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, at a press conference, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” of scams his ministers are accused of. “These days, Kejriwal compares himself to god and his ministers to freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country,” Bhatia alleged.

With the AAP claiming Sisodia will be arrested Monday, Bhatia said the party should refrain from “pressure politics” against probe agencies: “If you are so scared of probe agencies, then you should not have indulged in corruption. Sisodia is less a Deputy CM and more a corrupt collection agent of Kejriwal.”

AAP’s performance has been dismal in most state polls and people have often rejected them, he added. “The ‘paap’ party’s corruption in framing excise policy has already been exposed after they withdrew it,” he alleged.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.”