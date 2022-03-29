Express Townhall: ‘AAP does not oppose unification (of MCDs), we are in favour… problem is the timing’

BJP is like a child trying to delay getting an injection, says Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak. The party leader, who has been with AAP since its inception, speaks on inducting members from Congress and BJP into their fold, the anganwadi worker stir, and his party’s national ambitions.

Please tell us a little about yourself and your association with the Aam Aadmi Party.

I have been associated with AAP since even before the party was formed. I was also part of the Anna andolan as part of India Against Corruption. I was in Delhi at the time, preparing for my civil services examinations and I became part of the andolan. That is how I started working with the team. Then, when the party was formed, I joined and was the Lok Sabha in-charge for New Delhi in 2013 and the Delhi co-convener in 2015. Then I was the co-in charge of Punjab. I was also managing party work in Goa and am in charge of organisation building for the party. At the same time, I am the youngest member of the Political Affairs Committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the party. Right now, I am the MCD in charge. My work, in a nutshell, before working as the MCD in charge, was organisation building and campaign design.

What is your opinion on the unification of MCD. BJP says they are correcting a historical wrong, while AAP leaders have said this Bill is being brought for break the party’s momentum.

Let’s first understand the issue. The issue is whether there should be small states or big states. Everyone believes there should be smaller states for better governance. The question that arises then is where does one get resources from to run a smaller state. There was one MCD in Delhi till 2010. Thereafter 272 wards were divided to make three corporations (in 2012). Now the issue is unification. AAP does not a oppose it, we are in favour. You can make two corporations, or five, it does not matter because the issue is of governance. Can you govern or not? Delhi is not very big. 272 wards are not unmanageable. If the party which has been in power in MCD for 15 years cannot govern around 100 wards in smaller corporations, how will it govern 272 wards under a unified body? Secondly, the issue of unification on the basis of faulty division of resources is very old. South has more resources, North doesn’t have much. We fully agree with this. But the problem is the timing. BJP is in power in the Centre since 2014 and in MCD since 2007. They could have taken this decision at any time. They could have done it a year ago as well and held elections on time. The problem is that you do it after the election commission has issued the Model Code of Conduct guidelines on March 8 and is about to announce the dates of elections on March 9, in a press conference. Then you force them to not declare the dates. This is undemocratic. For the last 15 years, BJP is in power in MCD. The first job of the MCD is to maintain cleanliness. I don’t say it, the Prime Miniser’s Swachhta Survey says that Delhi is in the bottom two out of 47-48 cities. It is clear that people are fed up of this and are looking for change. This is the National Capital and people want it to be clean. In such a situation, if elections are not held on time it means that BJP is scared and is running away from elections. After the Punjab polls (which AAP won by a sweeping majority), the momentum is in our favour. The Prime Minister and the BJP is scared because of this momentum and that is why, in a dictatorial manner, municipal polls in Delhi are being delayed.

We carried a report recently that the Centre wants to cut-out the “middleman” and fund the corporation directly. In such a circumstance, do you think something will change on the ground because of it?

I will answer this question in two parts. Firstly, in 2015-16 the Delhi Cabinet sent a proper proposal to the Centre asking them to fund the MCD directly, but to ensure that they are given funds. Now, what is the issue here? The issue is that people are saying the Centre will fund the MCD directly. But how much money is given to the MCDs by the Centre to begin with? In India, all municipal bodies get Rs 488 per person (living in their jurisdiction). Noida gets this money, Ghaziabad gets this money, Gurgaon gets it but Delhi does not get it. The Chief Minister and the finance minister have written to the union home minister as well as the Prime Minister and the union finance minister, asking them to give this money directly to the corporations. This country runs on a very well laid out system. It is not like you give me money to give to a lower body but I pocket it. This is now how it works. It works on the basis of the report of the financial commission. If the Commission says x amount of money has to be given to the corporation, it will have to be followed. You can’t keep the money for yourself. This is not a household where someone can pocket another person’s money. It is a democracy with a proper system. If the Centre gives money, it will reach the body it is intended for. We have been asking the Centre to give money to corporations directly, but they don’t do it.

How much do you think this (Bill) can benefit the BJP?

BJP just wants to postpone its loss for some time. Small children make a lot of excuses on the day they are supposed to get an injection. They say they are not feeling well, etc. But ultimately, they do get the injection. BJP ko bhi injection haar ka toh lagega (BJP will also get the injection of loss). They can decide the timing. The people of Delhi are fed up. I’ll give an example. In Indore, the municipal council is of BJP. The municipal council buys dengue medicine at the rates of Rs 2,400 per kg, the same medicine is bought by Delhi MCD at the rate of Rs 3,600 per kg. There is clear cut corruption of this level in the MCD. At the same time, garbage dumps are increasing every day. Whether you enter Delhi from Gurgaon, UP or Haryana, you are welcomed by landfills. We are the capital city, we compare ourselves to developed nations, and this is the condition inside the capital. You go to unauthorised colonies or jhuggis, there are overflowing sewers and garabage in every nook and corner which is being transported from one place to the other by cows and buffaloes. People are completely fed up. They just want one thing – that elections should be held. Let Delhiites decide what will happen. If you have done good work, then you will get the job of running the MCD. if you have not done well, somebody else will get it. But by employing tactics like reunification or anything else, you are just trying to postpone your loss by 2-3 months. Haar to aani hi aani hai (Their loss in ensured). As per our internal survey, we will probably win 240-260 seats as per the current situation. There is a lot of anger at the ground level, which is probably why they have been forced to delay the elections.

Do you feel electorally there will be an impact on how people see BJP and AAP? Or do you think there will be no political impact?

My personal belief is that people agree that there is no cleanliness, etc. In the last 3-4 days we have been taking public feedback. There is a lot of anger among them on how the elections can be delayed. You can tamper with institutions; people don’t really get that much of an idea. But elections are the core of a democracy. You may recall that when our 49 day government fell in Delhi, LG ruled for the next one year or 15 months. Even then we kept protesting on the streets that elections should be held. If BJP has to win, they will win. If somebody else has to win, they will win. But elections should be held. Even then they postponed elections for 1-1.5 years. The result was that AAP won 67 seats. People are now getting angrier that elections are not being held, and I think this will directly damage the BJP. I think the BJP got very scared that they could lose the elections and they took this decision in haste. I think they have started writing the Bill in the last 7-10 days. All of this is just done in haste to run away from facing loss in the elections. I feel that not holding elections will backfire at them.

The privatisation of liquor vends is an issue that BJP is raising again and again. That’s one of their big push to show that this will become an alcohol capital, since shops have opened in residential areas. At least before reunification, that seemed to be their main point of attack. What is your response to that?

Delhi had 850 liquor shops earlier and they were totally unequally divided. Some wards had 10 liquor shops, and some had none. We reduced the number of thekas by four. At present Delhi has 846 thekas, so there has been no change in the number of thekas. There has been a reduction by four, but no increase. So the point about increasing the number of thekas is complete rubbish. The second thing is, by the earlier liquor policy, there used to be approximately Rs 3000 crore generated as revenue to the Delhi government. Now with the same number of thekas, people of Delhi will benefit with Rs 10,000 crore as revenue. So to sum up, the number of thekas remains the same and secondly, we have a proposal to increase revenue by three times. Now the question, what is BJP’s problem with this? Earlier these thekas were under the grip of politicians. Either some Councillor or some MLA was running it. Old politicians from the Congress and the BJP had these kind of thekas and they had given it to their people. The problem actually lies there. These people are now unemployed and worried. The people of Delhi understand. If revenue is increasing and the number of thekas remains the same, then what is the need to oppose it? We have just distributed them properly… Earlier in the thekas, there was no security arrangement. Today, it is mandatory to have a guard. There can be no crowding inside vends, there have to be CCTV cameras outside and inside the shops. We have imposed strict fines which don’t allow people to be sitting on cars and drinking outside shops. These are very reformative steps. If we see the number of thekas per capita in Delhi, compared to UP or Bangalore – the number in these places is much more. They (BJP) don’t have any issue, so they think this may create some kind of a mahaul (atmosphere). But even this is not benefitting them.

It can be said AAP has seen successes in education and health, but in terms of infrastructure, the Deputy CM has himself also said that there is a need to expedite PWD projects. Potholes have become a major issue, so there is a need to reform them. So it can also be argued that in terms of infrastructure and juts pure civic amenities where Delhi government has power, has enough been done on that front? At least in terms of areas under PWD.

First, the Minister has himself acknowledge that there is a need to work on this front. It shows that we have a realization. This sensitivity…this intention is a big thing in itself. We are not saying that we have improved Delhi 100 percent, but we have done that work in Delhi, which no one in the country could have imagined. You look at it from infrastructure point of view…training and system of schools…reforming schools was not easy. You can see in UP, Goa, Rajasthan or other states, you will find cows and buffaloes roaming in government schools, there are no children in those schools, no education is imparted, the entire system there is collapsed. So, when it comes to schools and hospitals, we have done plenty of work and on other issues too, we are working. For instance, we are working on cleaning of Yamuna. On the issue, CM has said that it is his responsibility and by the next elections, it will be cleaned. PWD projects also will be expedited and completed soon.

Since you have become in-charge, you have held press conferences and have raised allegations of corruption against BJP, but none of the allegations has reached a logical conclusion where the court has taken cognizance of corruption or led to an arrest. The opposition has said in the past that AAP practices hit-and-run politics, is that what we are seeing in MCD too from AAP?

See, the problem is in the system of the country. Suppose you have made an allegation. Who will investigate it? Vigilance department or CBI. We have made countless complaints to CBI, police and vigilance department. In not a single case, the complainant has been summoned by the agencies to record submissions. So, you forget the other party. MCD’s vigilance is under BJP, so they cannot summon us, it cannot happen. We are ready to submit all documents, provided any independent agency conducts a probe. I myself have made numerous complaints to CBI, vigilance, police and even in one or two cases to CAG. But, they are not conducting any probe. So, how will we reach a logical conclusion? They can call me and see documents and if the document turns out to be false, then they can put me in jail. But, they should conduct the probe at least first.

Another thing that has been noticed since you joined is that many councillors from Congress and BJP have joined the party. In a way, there has been exodus from Congress. So, do you not trust your own workers or policies or your organisation is not strong enough yet that you can field strong candidates everywhere? What is the reason that you had to take candidates from Congress in such high numbers?

Any party, if it starts believing at a point that it does not need anyone else, is headed towards a downfall. You make a great swimming pool, put water in it and then decide that you will not remove this water or put new water in the pool. You will notice that in six months that the water will be dirty. So, no organisation can run unless there is a possibility of people continually joining it. Whenever we take someone in the party, we conduct a thorough investigation and survey, we see the public perception, only then we take that decision. We recently made 10 lakh new members. You can say that you have added new members because you do not trust the old members. This is not the case. Look at BJP. BJP is such a big party with 1400 MLA, + 300 MPs and over 100 Rajya Sabha members, yet people continue to join their party. If the politicians, whether new or old, have a clean image and are not corrupt, you should take them. This applies to all the parties. Anyone who wants to join is welcome, as long as they fit our parameters.

It is being reported that BJP wants to bring DTC and Delhi Jal Board under MCD. Do you think this will benefit AAP? Do you think if this materializes, it could affect free rides and ticket schemes that are being run? or this is another tactic to delay. DTC and Jal board was earlier under MCD.

The bill has not come yet. So, there is a lot of speculation on which department will go where. I believe that people of Delhi vote and decide. In 2017, people voted BJP to power in MCD. In 2013, 2015 and 2020, people of Delhi voted for AAP. Now, in this MCD election, AAP will win and form the government. So, department can be kept wherever, it does not matter. [Chaahe idhar rakh le ya udhar, kya farak padna hai, chalana toh…{inaudible}]

It is all speculation at the moment. I mean, I have been hearing this that if Jal board comes under MCD, then BJP will win…but what does difference does it make? At the end of the day, the public will decide that who fill form the government in MCD and seeing the situation on the ground, I have full trust that AAP will win MCD elections.

Since Delhi Jal Board is not under MCD and its under Delhi government, whenever there is waterlogging, a blame game ensues between different departments [MCD, DJB and PWD]. Do you think that if DJB comes under MCD, this blame game will reduce and solve issues and ensure work on time?

I think it is important that there is one government in both MCD and the State. MCD mein bi AAP ki sarkar ho aur State mein bi AAP ki sarkar ho. Then, maybe one cannot indulge in blame game. The argument can be vice versa as well that say, all cleanliness works of MCD are given to the Delhi government. I think it is too early to say anything. All this is being done to delay the elections as much as possible. They think that maybe a miracle occurs that can save them. But, I think people have made up their mind about the outcome of elections.

You have mentioned that elections are being delayed. Are you in support of MCD unification as a reform? Do you think it was required?

We are ready for elections whenever they take place. We have been campaigning for more than two years. It does not matter to us if we have to campaign for a few more months. But the logic that is being given…say in Gujarat, BJP is losing elections and it says that it wants to merge three districts and unification is required, so elections should be delayed. Will the country accept this logic. And if this country is governed by this logic, then elections can never take place in this country. Then only the powerful will want to rule for life and elections are not required.

In Bengaluru municipality elections, a similar incident had happened when Siddaramaiah government had said that municipality will be divided in three parts and so the elections should be put on hold. The other party had approached the court and the court ruled that unless there is a natural calamity or an act of God, you cannot postpone the elections. Elections were held timely.

Our fight is that you cannot postpone elections on this logic. For the past 15 years, people are tired and want reform. You want that garbage should be picked up from outside your house timely and when you enter Delhi, mountains of garbage heap do not welcome you and that Delhi is clean. People of Delhi will decide. You can do the unification after the elections as well or it could be done six months before the elections too. Why do you want it right now? Because you have lost Punjab elections. Modi Ji is scared of Kejriwal Ji and that is why they are running from elections. It is clear.

You have also filed a petition in court already. Is the Bangalore precedent also grounds for your petition? Have you heard when the hearing will happen?

I think we mentioned it on Monday. I think in the next two three days there should be arguments in the matter. We only have two arguments. First, you cannot postpone any election unless and until there is a natural calamity, an act of God. The elections should happen.

Second, the logic of unification does not stand. You could have done the unification six months ago, you can do it six months later. There is no logic behind unifying and then going for the elections. Let the elections happen and then pass the bill. If it is about shuffling of departments, let the Central government cabinet sit and say that Delhi Jal Board should now be with the MCD, what is the need for unification. Or, say some building department goes to Delhi government, there is no need for unification for that. You can do it after the elections, you can do it at any time.

These two logics do not stand. So that’s why we have gone to the court and we are hoping that the court will give us a positive response.

You said that there should be same government in MCD and the state. The same double engine logic is used by the BJP for Centre and state.

But theirs will not work. The problem is that they have ruined the MCD. If you had made the MCD very good – if there were no garbage mounds in Delhi, if there was no problem with garbage, if there was no corruption, if employees weren’t going on strike – then the logic would have worked. You could have said that we will get more help from the Central government, give us the chance. But what was given to you for 15 years, you have made it poor. That MCD is not able to stand, then what are the chances.

For almost two months now, the Anganwadi workers in Delhi were on a big strike. There was a lot of ripple and there was impact on the government as well. Even though the strike has been called off, till now, the union workers are going to localities every day and they are actively campaigning against AAP for the MCD elections. And, it is thousands of women who are closely connected to the ground. Anganwadi workers are string grassroot workers. Do you think that this is an issue?

We are working on it. Delhi government is probably the only one to provide phones to all our anganwadi workers, the salary is probably the highest. Their demand now is to make them permanent workers. But when the concept of anganwadi workers came, the job profile was for 2 to 3 hours a day. Our ministers are going through their demand of making them permanent employees and let’s see how we can reply. But, there is only one thing that we are saying. Many of our ministers have tried talking, they are not ready to even talk. I don’t want to get into the politics but the only point is their core demand of making them permanent employees. But when anganwadi was conceptualised it was not supposed to be permanent. The purpose was that schools needed some help so we could hire them for 2 – 3 hours.

When it comes to payscale, it is the highest in Delhi. When it comes to infrastructure, Delhi is the best. Their demand to make them permanent employees is not under our jurisdiction. We can’t do it. We can only request the central government.

But do you feel it is time. During the pandemic, government institutions relied heavily on anganwadi workers and helpers. Do you think it is time to end the whole contractual and temporary post that has been created and make it a full time thing? Now, you will create anganwadi hubs as well, obviously there will be more work there as compared to what was initially envisioned for anganwadi workers.

I am not an expert on this, so I cannot categorically make any statement. But I believe that our government is such that whether it is the issue of making the safai karmacharis permanent or making the teachers permanent. Our government has been an advocate for that. So, we are not against it but what will be the modalities I cannot say because I am not an expert. The concering minister could be better equipped to answer that. But we need to understand the issue thoroughly.

Beyond the policy – to make them non contractual is a Centre thing – but given that conciliation isn’t happening and more than 900 workers were given termination notices. The government and the workers are at loggerheads. Do you think it could have any kind of impact in the MCD elections.

I don’t think so.

You seem confident that you will win the MCD elections. When you do that, there are two problems in MCD hospitals. One is the salary issue which has been nagging for years. How will we solve that and whether the unification will actually help? And, secondly, there are several Delhi government programmes in its hospitals like free surgery and free testing. Can we expect these to be implemented in the MCD hospitals as well?

The first question that you have, I will give an elaborate answer for.

Delhi budget in 2010 was 20,000 crores. In 2015, it was 25,000 crores. In 2021-22, Delhi budget was around 70,000 crores. Today, MCD budget is about 18 to 20,000 crores. That budget reduces every year, does not go up. The budget of MCD is decreasing every year, I wonder why it doesn’t increase. In MCD North there are four lakh houses which should be paying property tax of around Rs 21,000 crore but they collect just Rs 6,100 crore. Around Rs 1,500 crore they are not able to collect. This is because of two reasons, one they don’t have the capacity to collect the tax. Secondly, we know that in one year if someone gets a bill of Rs 1 lakh, they approach the councillor who “settles” it. This leakage needs to stop. Unless you do this, it will not matter whether there is one corporation or two. Even if it is unified, the BJP will cry. Let them run a unified corporation for six months and you will see that they only have excuses. Until leakages or corruption is not fixed, you will not be able to improve things.

We brought about a big reform in Delhi. Earlier, an excise officer was deputed to an area permanently and he used to inform the people whose premises or businesses he had to inspect well in time. When we came, we brought the random inspection rule. An officer gets the message only in the morning that this is the area they need to inspect. So you will have to think outside the box. Several advisors and consultants need to be brought in. You cannot put all the responsibility on a politician who is selling liquor or uses money to win elections or an officer who keeps transferring from education to health to other departments. You will have to change the governance model.

Nobody could have said that the Kejriwal government would be able to increase the budget from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore. Everyone used to say that the government would be defunct as you have made electricity free, water free. This has been possible because our MLAs, Ministers do not take bribes. Inn MCD, we can give more facilities than Delhi government but you should have the intention. The government schools in UP are in poor condition but in Delhi they have been improved.

How do you plan to improve the health and hospitals of MCDs?

We look at ideas from across the world. We have an experts’ team that will work on it and MCDs could be even better than the Delhi government if we come to power.

You have been appointed in charge of Himachal as well. How do you view Himachal, having won Punjab and what are the challenges and opportunities?

There are a lot of challenges for preparing a team at each level and then living up to the expectations of the people. Opportunity is that people see that this is a government that does what it says. People believe that we have improved schools, health and improved the system. And now across the country people are looking at us and they think that such governance should be in their area also. Every day you see videos of pregnant women being taken through charpais to hospitals. We are thinking of becoming a vishwa guru (world leader) and we have not been able to fix basic health. It is not possible till you fix basic infrastructure. People now think that enough is enough and they are in the mood to experiment.

What about your strategy and the states you think you can build inroads in?

Since the Punjab results, the kind of phone calls we get, I believe people are more prepared than us. New people should be brought in who can take responsibility. There is opportunity for good governance and running a good government. At some places it will take time, some places it will be faster. But I believe we have chances everywhere.

You are talking about Punjab but in other states the party didn’t fare well. So what do you think you did right in Punjab and not in other states that you had such great success there?

I feel Goa is one of the toughest states as it is a very small state. I think this idea will click quickly in some places and at some places it might take some time. Punjab was craving for a change for a long time and there was a People’s Party formed which too had got support. I think slowly each state would move in that direction. It is not a fight of one or two years but a long haul. In Goa, people are now saying that you have done a good job and you should not go anywhere. Somewhere people voted to defeat a party and they have a feeling that they would give us a chance next time.