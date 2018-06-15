AAP dharna LIVE Updates: AAP to embark on door-to-door campaign to garner support, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP dharna LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on dharna at the LG’s office. (Express photo) AAP dharna LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on dharna at the LG’s office. (Express photo)

The impasse between the AAP government and Lt Governor Anil Baijal has shown no signs of a truce as the sit-in protest by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet colleagues -Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Labour Minister Gopal Rai – entered its fifth day on Friday. The AAP convenor, who had written to the Prime Minister on Thursday to intervene and end the agitation of the IAS officers, posted an early morning tweet, lamenting on receiving no response from Narendra Modi and hoped a solution was around the corner. In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal also listed a number of instances to make his case that the protests by IAS officers — following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 20 — had affected administrative work.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s counter-protest outside the Chief Minister’s office at the Delhi Secretariat against AAP’s sit-in at Raj Niwas entered its second day on Friday. BJP MP Parvesh Verma, MLAs Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Jagdish Pradhan and suspended AAP MLA Kapil Mishra have demanded a meeting with the chief minister, who they have accused of striking work.

On Thursday, AAP launched a candle-march to protest against Baijal over Delhi’s statehood issue and found support in CPI(M) leader Sitaram Brinda Karat. Several other opposition parties — including SP, RJD, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam — has backed the dharna led by Kejriwal. Leaders of some of these parties are expected to join the AAP’s planned march to the PM’s residence Sunday.